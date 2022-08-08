ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Something new from Victorville parks and rec just for teens

Calling all TEENS! Do you need volunteer hours for school or just need to find a fun group to hang out with? This club helps focus on community engagement, college prep and future job opportunities. FREE program open to all teens in the High Desert. Register online or come into Hook Community Center to pick up an application!
VICTORVILLE, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

First-ever college stadium breaks ground in Victor Valley

Victorville -- If you Google UCLA or Cal State Sacramento's sports fields, you'll get a much better idea of what the new VVC sports complex will look like in a few years. The college and several community influencers held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 9, 2022, on the lower campus of VVC to celebrate the future stadium. Officials for the college say that the field will be made of "synthetic turf" materials similar to what is seen on major NFL stadium fields like the Seattle Seahawks or the New York Giants.
VICTORVILLE, CA

