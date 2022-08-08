Victorville -- If you Google UCLA or Cal State Sacramento's sports fields, you'll get a much better idea of what the new VVC sports complex will look like in a few years. The college and several community influencers held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 9, 2022, on the lower campus of VVC to celebrate the future stadium. Officials for the college say that the field will be made of "synthetic turf" materials similar to what is seen on major NFL stadium fields like the Seattle Seahawks or the New York Giants.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO