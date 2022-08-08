ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary seen as proxy battle between Trump and Pence

Polls close at 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's sharply contested GOP gubernatorial primary, where a proxy war has developed between Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Rebecca Kleefisch, the preferred candidate of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, and Michels,...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant

(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions

(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm

A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families

(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
BUSINESS

