Special election in Indiana 2nd congressional district complicated by redistricting
(The Center Square) – Voters in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district will choose a representative to fill the remainder of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term in a special election Nov. 8, the same day as the general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the special election in an executive...
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November
Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s...
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary seen as proxy battle between Trump and Pence
Polls close at 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's sharply contested GOP gubernatorial primary, where a proxy war has developed between Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Rebecca Kleefisch, the preferred candidate of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, and Michels,...
How California mistreated workers who lost jobs in pandemic | Dan Walters
When Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s economy 2 1/2 years ago to slow the spread of COVID-19, more than 2 million workers suddenly lost their jobs. Logic and compassion should have made easing the economic blow to those workers and their families a top priority.
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
Arkoosh rivals Labrador's early fundraising pace in Idaho attorney general race
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions
(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
Louisiana's general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
Tennessee residents paying less than neighboring states for electricity even with higher fuel costs
(The Center Square) — While energy and fuel prices have risen over the past year, the prices in Tennessee have been comparatively low. While Tennessee is 22nd in energy consumption per capita, based on the latest numbers from 2020, the state ranked 41st in electricity prices and 35th in the cost of natural gas.
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm
A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
Georgia food service supplier will receive military zone subsidies to relocate to Bryan County
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials didn’t incentivize a global food service supplier to locate its new distribution facility in the state, but the company will benefit from its location in a "Military Zone." WebstaurantStore plans to invest more than $87 million to build a new Bryan County...
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families
(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
