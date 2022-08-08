Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Patriots' reportedly won't play starters against Giants Thursday night
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots don’t intend to play Mac Jones and “most” of their starters in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Giants.
Bears giving Riley Reiff reps at RT, rookie Braxton Jones at LT as O-line takes shape
Previously a possibility at left tackle, Riley Reiff now looks to be settling in on the right side. The Bears moved the longtime NFC North left tackle-turned-Bengals RT off the blind side recently, with Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com noting rookie Braxton Jones has taken most of the left-side reps over the past several days.
3 biggest surprises from Robert Saleh’s first Jets depth chart for 2022
The New York Jets released their first depth chart of training camp Monday and it didn’t take long for it to be blown up. Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton sustained a chip fracture in his right kneecap and is likely out for the season. So, either Connor McDermott (currently...
NFL・
Panthers release initial 2022 depth chart
As mundane as they’ve been under head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers have themselves quite a few intriguing training camp battles on their hands this summer. Can Sam Darnold hold off newcomer Baker Mayfield under center?. Will Ikem Ekwonu secure the blindside over Brady Christensen?. Plus, how will...
