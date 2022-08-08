LeBron James has yet to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Rob Pelinka has apparently made it clear to him that he has no plans of letting him go. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Pelinka has told James that he wants him to retire with the Lakers. The LA GM also vowed to help LeBron stay in championship contention as long as he’s wearing Purple and Gold.

