Byron Hanspard Jr. is a fifth-year senior cornerback from Desoto, Texas. Hanspard Jr. has one year of Covid eligibility remaining if he elects to come back. Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-0, 180 pounds. While at BU, he was named the Big 12’s Champion for Life Mentor in 2022. He has also made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times, was honored with Academic All-Big 12 four times, and is majoring in kinesiology.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO