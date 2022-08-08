ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

sicem365.com

24 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #24 Cameron Bonner

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Cameron Bonner is a redshirt freshman receiver from Houston, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in business.
HOUSTON, TX
sicem365.com

25 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #25s Byron Hanspard Jr. & Jacoby Clarke

Byron Hanspard Jr. is a fifth-year senior cornerback from Desoto, Texas. Hanspard Jr. has one year of Covid eligibility remaining if he elects to come back. Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-0, 180 pounds. While at BU, he was named the Big 12’s Champion for Life Mentor in 2022. He has also made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times, was honored with Academic All-Big 12 four times, and is majoring in kinesiology.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DALLAS, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Announces Gift Supporting Capital Priorities to Give Light Campaign

WACO, Texas – Baylor University today announced a gift from Katie and Jimmy Garrison of Boerne, Texas, to support the Give Light Campaign and provide support for the capital priorities of Baylor Athletics within the campaign. Baylor will recognize the couple’s philanthropic support through the naming of the Dimmitt Garrison Family Berm within McLane Stadium and the Dimmitt Garrison Family Lobby within the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Athlete+: Erika Porter on the Journey, Transferring, Baylor

Erika Porter discusses her journey as a basketball player to overcoming some health issues, transferring from Illinois to Baylor. What she loves about Baylor and what she expects to bring to the program. Conversation Notes. We discuss a blog post by Tiny Green on her journey as a basketball player...
WACO, TX
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
KWTX

TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
SALADO, TX
sicem365.com

How LJ Cryer Will Free up Baylor's Offense

“The game has always been, and will always be, about buckets” - Bill Russell. The Miami Heat were supposed to be unstoppable with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. But the team started 9-8 and quickly realized that it was difficult to have two superstars in James and Wade who needed the ball in their hands to succeed.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign

MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
MARLIN, TX
sicem365.com

Rewarding Growth: Single-Digits in the Aranda Era

It wasn't Christmas Day, but there was undoubtedly energy and giddiness emanating from Baylor's coolish indoor and balmy outdoor practice fields as camp opened on Friday. And the staff did come bearing gifts as we received our first glimpse of a fully updated roster since the beginning of last spring.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

From the hole to the summit: District 9 launches nine-run rally for World Series title

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Delaware was a worthy host. District 9 was an even more worthy champion. In an unfamiliar and uncomfortable place, trailing 3-0 entering the sixth, District 9 refused to fade quietly into the night. The Central Texas-based all-stars rallied with a nine-run sixth-inning explosion to fight back for a 9-5 win in the championship game of the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX

