Scrub Daddy's Halloween Sponges Will Lead To Spooky Cleaning All October Long

By Kaitlin Gates
 2 days ago
Amazon

If you really get into Halloween decorations — and we mean really get into them — you can now add some spooky vibes to your kitchen or bathroom with a pack of Halloween Scrub Daddy sponges!

The Halloween Scrub Daddy sponges come in a three-pack with one orange pumpkin sponge, one green Frankenstein’s monster sponge and one white ghost sponge. Because the Scrub Daddy sponges are all different, you can use a color-coding system to avoid cross-contamination. Put the white ghost in the bathroom and keep the green monster by the kitchen sink.

The sponges are temperature-controlled, meaning they’re firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. The sponges are scratch-free, so they’re safe to use on more than 25 different surfaces including glass, stainless steel, cast iron and even leather.

The $15 price tag might seem a bit steep for a set of three sponges, but Scrub Daddy sponges are known for being long-lasting. Since you’ll only be using them around Halloween, they can be used every October for a few years as long as you clean them correctly.

With more than 3,300 reviews, Scrub Daddy sponges have a near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Reviewers say the sponges last a long time, work great, are better than typical sponges and are especially great for scrubbing pots and pans.

One customer who gave them a full five stars calls them “super scrubbers” and said they’re great for cleaning pots, pans, baking sheets and the kitchen sink.

“I have the original Scrub Daddy sponges and love them so when I saw the cute seasonal ones I had to get them! They have the same great qualities as the original with cute, fun shapes,” Jennifer A. Bond wrote. “I love how you can get your fingers and thumb in the sponge for a good grip when scrubbing.”

Another customer, BrandiG, called them “adorable and great,” saying, “I am a big Scrub Daddy fan so I was psyched to find this adorable design. I had to get them and of course, they do not disappoint. The perfect amount of scrub without scratching pots and pans.”

While you’re not likely to find other spooky sponges, Amazon has tons of Halloween kitchen accessories and decorations to match your Scrub Daddy, like a skull ice cube tray, a coffin-style kitchen utensil holder, Halloween dish towels, a ghost and pumpkin potholder set and even a mini pancake maker that creates pumpkin-shaped breakfast treats.

For your Halloween dinner or a party, these monster and bride magnetic salt and pepper shakers are more cute than scary and would be adorable on the dinner table. Or, for salt and pepper shakers that double as a centerpiece, this human skull-shaped salt and pepper shaker set holds full-sized salt and pepper shakers. Priced at $25, the skull is individually hand-crafted from cold-cast resin and comes with glass salt and pepper shakers.

You’ll also find these zombie ice pop molds, which are currently priced at $22 and have more than 4,700 5-star reviews. The popsicle molds come with four unique designs that look incredibly detailed. They’re easy to use; simply blend up your favorite ingredients, pour them into the molds, then place them in the freezer.

Customers say the molds are easy to use, easy to clean, super fun and highly recommended. One reviewer who gave them a full five stars says they actually use them as soap molds and they work perfectly.

“I bought these to use as soap molds instead of popsicles. I recently started making my own soap and wanted some fun molds, with Halloween coming up these were absolutely perfect,” April wrote. “Make perfect little soaps that you can display in the bathroom. Love all the details in each mold. I also bought the Monster and Yeti ones and they are amazing too.”

You’ll find lots of Halloween bathroom decor items on Amazon as well, like a cute ghost and pumpkin shower curtain that you can pair with ghost and bat shower curtain hooks and a cute pumpkin bath mat.

You can also add some Halloween fun to your bathroom with some scented soaps or fun soap holders from Bath & Body Works. Choose from scents like Ghoul Friend and Purrfect Pumpkin or Sugared Spell and the new Stardust Magic, which has fragrance notes of celestial caramel swirl, mystical vanilla and secret musk.

When do you start decorating for Halloween?

