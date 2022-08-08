Read full article on original website
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81, Family Confirms
Lamont Dozier, a Motown songwriter and producer who helped popularize the genre in the 1960s and beyond, has died at 81, his family confirmed Tuesday. Dozier was the middle namesake of the famed Holland-Dozier-Holland team, who wrote and produced hits like “Baby I Need Your Loving” for the Four Tops, “Jimmy Mack” for Martha and the Vandellas, and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” for Marvin Gaye. “I like to call Holland-Dozier-Holland ‘tailors of music.’ They could take any artist, call them into their office, talk to them, listen to them and write them a top 10 song,” Duke Fakir, the last surviving member of Four Tops, told the AP.
Stereogum
No Age – “Tripped Out Before Scott”
Last month, the LA art-punk duo No Age announced their new album People Helping People, and they shared its closing track “Andy Helping Andy.” Today they’ve got another name-checking track on deck. “Tripped Out Before Scott” is presumably not about this website’s proprietor Scott Lapatine, but who could say for sure? It’s a steadily chugging, lightly dreamy guitar-pop song with punk spirit, and you can hear it below.
Review: Kenny Roby is a Proven Perfectionist
Kenny Roby’s been a fierce proponent of unassuming Americana for more than 25, beginning with his role with the much-acclaimed alt-country combo 6 String Drag, and continuing with a prolific solo career that now includes seven superb solo albums since 1999. That said, he purveys an unassuming style, one that shares a certain ache and weariness one might expect to hear from such a tireless troubadour. Nevertheless, it’s an unpretentious approach that frequently musters a compelling chorus well worth repeating. I’m gonna leave it behind baby…Once I cross that Virginia line, I’m gonna leave it behind, he insists on the song titled, quite naturally, “Leave It Behind.” It’s the kind of resolve one might naturally expect from an artist who’s maintained his unfailing devotion to form for well over a quarter century.
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter on recutting his classics, mad-scientist modding and hustling Guitar Center for parts in the ‘70s
The Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers legend sits down to share gear war stories, explain what makes a good session player, and discuss his first solo album, the brilliant Speed of Heat. Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter had a good 70s. Part rockstar, mustachioed and toting a self-modded Fender, his extraordinary playing...
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81. Dozier died “peacefully” Monday at his home near Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement issued by his family. The cause of death was not immediately determined. Duke Fakir, a close friend and the last surviving member of the original Four Tops, called Dozier a “beautiful, talented guy” with an uncanny sense of what...
Vale Judith Durham, the cuddly Aussie 'girl-next-door' whose soaring voice found international fame
Judith Durham, one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, has passed away at 79. An icon of the Australian music industry as lead singer for The Seekers and a solo artist, hers was an enduring female voice in an industry still dominated by men. Georgy Girl, A World of Our Own and The Carnival Is Over are just a few of the songs that will always ring best with her vocals. Her artistry and approach was an alternative to the swinging 60s in popular music. There were no gimmicks to her art – just a soaring voice delivered with precision. Born Judith...
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words. "Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. "Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. "‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath...
Merle Haggard On How His Ex-Wife, Bonnie Owens, Inspired His Country Music Hit, “Today I Started Loving You Again”
Merle Haggard is easily one of, if not THE, greatest country music singers that ever lived. And though his life was far from perfect, he was never afraid to put those experiences into his songs and be as authentic and real about his struggles as he possibly could be. And that includes the challenges that came along with his multiple marriages. The Hag was married five times in total, and he was married to his second wife, Bonnie Owens, from […] The post Merle Haggard On How His Ex-Wife, Bonnie Owens, Inspired His Country Music Hit, “Today I Started Loving You Again” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Songwriter Lamont Dozier who co-wrote hits for the Supremes and Four Tops has died
Dozier died at 81. As part of the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, he co-wrote dozens of hits, including "Baby Love," "Heat Wave" and "Reflections," helping to define the Motown sound.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
“Paper Plane”
Celebrating 15 years since their debut, the K-pop group Girls’ Generation returned last Friday with their glittery seventh album, Forever 1, a work of focused maximalism that bounces between electro-pop, disco, and R&B. The legendary eight-person group helped set the standards for K-pop as we know it—concept-focused album rollouts, tight choreography, a massive global fanbase—and is often cited as inspiration by today’s girl group idols. The tone of Forever 1 is celebratory, and on the rosy electro-pop closer “Paper Plane,” Girls’ Generation describe the lightness and freedom they’ve earned. The group’s feathery vocals levitate over a buoyant electronic beat, and the song’s slight echo emphasizes the airy and spacious production. “One more time/Fly high, to a higher place,” all eight members sing together, their signature harmonies elevating the track’s wistful yet triumphant feeling. One of the album’s strongest songs, “Paper Plane” concludes a long-awaited comeback project yet bursts with the excitement of a new beginning.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Tedeschi Trucks Band release poignant tribute to late keyboardist Kofi Burbridge
New Tedeschi Trucks Band single Sweet Soul Song pays comes from the final part of the band's four part I Am The Moon project, Episode IV. Farewell
Lauv Hooks Enormous Emotions to Above-Average Tunes On ‘All 4 Nothing’
Click here to read the full article. Lauv broke through in the late 2010s with “I Like Me Better,” a crushed-out electropop song with spare instrumentation and a hushed vocal that shrouded his confessions of vulnerability in extreme-close-up intimacy. Since the release of that single, the singer-songwriter—real name Ari Leff—has established himself as a front-line reporter for emotional twentysomethings, chronicling his loves, losses, drugs, and dreams. All 4 Nothing, Lauv’s second album, continues that path with tracks that hunger for a return to childlike wonder while being steeped in the doings of adulthood. Lauv has a pliable voice with an airy...
NPR
Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy
For decades, Rosanne Cash has soared through the ranks of music with her powerhouse poetic skills and wistful reflections on her past. This hour, we explore Rosanne's life and legacy through her music. About Rosanne Cash. Rosanne Cash is a singer, songwriter and author. She is also the daughter of...
