Merle Haggard is easily one of, if not THE, greatest country music singers that ever lived. And though his life was far from perfect, he was never afraid to put those experiences into his songs and be as authentic and real about his struggles as he possibly could be. And that includes the challenges that came along with his multiple marriages. The Hag was married five times in total, and he was married to his second wife, Bonnie Owens, from […] The post Merle Haggard On How His Ex-Wife, Bonnie Owens, Inspired His Country Music Hit, “Today I Started Loving You Again” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO