digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reacts to "dirty gossip" following Jackson Lonie split
Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has hit back at rumours following her split from her partner Jackson Lonie. The reality TV couple announced their break-up in a joint statement on Monday (August 8) after ten months together. Since news of their split broke, gossip regarding the reasons behind...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals cancer diagnosis
EastEnders favourite Samantha Womack has been diagnosed with cancer. The Ronnie Mitchell actress shared the news on Twitter today (August 9), while posting a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who passed away after a lengthy battle with the same disease this month. The iconic Grease star and her daughter...
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Family Album With Daughter Grace: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in May 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ […]
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Drew Scott Underwent a Weight Loss Transformation During ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Photos
Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
realitytitbit.com
Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?
Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to LPBW star Matt's late brother Josh Roloff in 1999?
Little People Big World fans were unaware that Matt Roloff is a sibling of four. With the TLC series focused on his children and grandkids, we don’t see much of the father’s own childhood – but he had a brother who passed away. Matt recently shared a...
People
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
PETS・
Honey Boo Boo is Having Weight Loss Surgery Alongside Her Boyfriend
"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is scheduled to receive weight loss surgery after her 17th birthday.
Taylor From ‘Southern Charm’ Called It Quits With Shep Rose Over His Failure to Launch
An unconfirmed source reports that Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose from 'Southern Charm' have broken up.
International Business Times
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Denise Dowse In Coma Due To Meningitis
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Denise Dowse slipped into a coma after contracting a "virulent form" of meningitis. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, posted a statement on the actress' Instagram page Sunday, requesting support and prayers from everyone. She further said the doctors were unable to confirm when the actress will wake up from the coma.
Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics
So sweet! Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two kids long before their July 2020 engagement. The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star first told his daughter, Taylor, and his son, Brayden, about his relationship with the Selling Sunset star after they went out "a few times.” The California native explained to […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
Popculture
Jim Edmonds Reportedly Calls 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp a 'Piece of S—' in Leaked DMs
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the angry DMs former Real Housewives of Orange Country husband Jim Edmonds allegedly sent her after she and his ex-wife, Meghan King, briefly discussed his impending James Bond-themed nuptials with fiancée Kortnie O'Connor on Mellencamp's Two Ts In A Pod podcast. After the former Real...
MLB・
