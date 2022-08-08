ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting

It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals cancer diagnosis

EastEnders favourite Samantha Womack has been diagnosed with cancer. The Ronnie Mitchell actress shared the news on Twitter today (August 9), while posting a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who passed away after a lengthy battle with the same disease this month. The iconic Grease star and her daughter...
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
International Business Times

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Denise Dowse In Coma Due To Meningitis

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Denise Dowse slipped into a coma after contracting a "virulent form" of meningitis. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, posted a statement on the actress' Instagram page Sunday, requesting support and prayers from everyone. She further said the doctors were unable to confirm when the actress will wake up from the coma.
