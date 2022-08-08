Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
WJBF.com
Eating Local: SNO-CAP Drive-In
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’ve been in North Augusta, then you’ve probably seen this classic diner. SNO-CAP serves up delicious hotdogs, hamburgers, dip-cones, root beer floats, and more. Be sure to go out and give them a visit!
The Post and Courier
Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta
Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
WRDW-TV
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia
Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events: Live Music, Night at the Museum and Aiken Music Fest
Listen to local band One Stop Shop at the Hammond’s Ferry Larder restaurant in North Augusta on Aug. 13. The local cover band will sing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the outdoor patio while attendees can eat and drink. Reservations are not necessary to attend. To learn more about the band or the Larder restaurant, visit their Facebook page and website.
WRDW-TV
All about kayaking: Where and how to enjoy it in Augusta!
[FULL] Morning Mix - International Cat Day, another back-to-school day, and more!. It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
Crews work to update wall around Morgan Fountain
One of downtown Aiken's most prominent landmarks is getting some attention this month. The fountain at Park Avenue and Laurens Street, largely known as Morgan Fountain, has some fresh rock in place and a sturdier retaining wall. "This is long overdue," said Lex Kirkland, public services director of Aiken's municipal...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
wgac.com
Lindsey Buckingham Is Coming To Augusta
JUST ANNOUNCED! Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Augusta! This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be at the Bell Auditorium on November 19th!. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12th at 10AM. Listen to WGAC to win tickets soon!. For ticket information click HERE.
GDOT proposes replacement of 13th Street bridge to North Augusta City Council
Many items were brought up during Monday night's North Augusta City Council study session, including a plan to replace the 13th Street bridge that connects Augusta with North Augusta's Georgia Avenue.
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
City of Grovetown to hold job fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm. Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs. […]
wgac.com
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
howafrica.com
How African-American Bodies Were Stolen From Graves In The 1830s For Study
Grave robbing was carried out in many cases. The Old Medical College of Georgia has a history behind it of stealing the bodies of dead once enslaved black people. The grave robbing was carried out by a 36-year-old Gullah slave who was purchased by the Old Medical College of Georgia for the tasks.
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clot to stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident or who are having surgery.
WJBF.com
More of the Same For Tuesday…
(WJBF) — As of 4 p.m. Monday, scattered storms are happening now mostly around the Augusta metro and Aiken. We are seeing heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately, these storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will weaken by the time the sun goes down, with just a few light showers in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and tomorrow morning.
Fire investigation underway at Amazon Plant in Appling
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews were dispatched to the local Amazon plant located at 2150 Discovery Drive at 11:59 p.m. Monday night. En route, they were advised that there was a water flow alarm. When crews arrived, evacuation had already taken place. Smoke conditions were encountered when entering Division 2 of the building. Crews […]
Woman records alligator at Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An alligator was seen outside of the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker in Augusta Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the reptile was small to medium in size, only about 4 1/2 feet long. DNR took the gator to Thomson to tag it for their records and released […]
