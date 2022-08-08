ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DENVER (AP) — A woman and a sheriff’s deputy were fatally shot at a home in southern Colorado over the weekend and the suspected gunman was later found dead inside the home, authorities said Monday.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was wounded Sunday after he arrived with two other law enforcement officers to investigate a report of a shooting at the home in the community of Security-Widefield near Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. John Paz, 33, fired at the officers, hitting Peery, and another sheriff’s deputy returned fire, police said.

Officers found the body of the woman in the home’s front yard, police said. Paz died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Colorado Springs police, which is investigating the shooting, believe Paz also killed the woman. Her connection to Paz was still being investigated, spokesperson Jason Newton said.

Paz worked at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s airfield in the 94th Flying Training Squadron, which conducts glider training for cadets. He had been an aviation resource management technician there since December, school spokesperson Dean J. Miller said.

“Our condolences go out to all the friends and family affected by Sunday’s incident,” Miller said.

People lined up on Sunday to honor Peery as a hearse carrying his remains drove from a hospital to the coroner’s office.

Gov. Jared Polis also expressed sympathy to the family of Peery, who was a decorated member of the sheriff’s department’s SWAT team.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” he said.

wonderer
4d ago

What a shame! It's awful what these officers face on a daily basis and wake up not knowing whether or not they'll return home to their families. RIP Condolences to the family.

4d ago

My Thoughts & Prayers go out to the family’s. My father got shot in the line of duty didn’t think he was going to come home. I’m so glad he did

Agueda Zydyk
4d ago

That is 😞 sad!! These people are so sick!! I’m so sorry for the police officer trying to help and people still hate policemen. 😔😔❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

