Former Lackawanna Co. DA accused of allowing sexual favors from clients as form of payment

Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Former Pittston Twp. police officer pleads guilty to possessing, trafficking fentanyl
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former Pittston Township police officer pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of buying and distributing fentanyl throughout Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, admitted on August 2nd that he had possessed...
local21news.com
Two teens moved to the juvenile system following alleged Columbine-inspired plot
DUNMORE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two teens plotting a Columbine-inspired attack at Dunmore High School have been moved to the juvenile system. The Lackawanna County District Attorney confirms the female admitted to the crimes and was determined to be delinquent. Stick with FOX56 for any further updates.
Comments / 0