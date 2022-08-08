ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market

Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
REAL ESTATE
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Suki Panesar fights for her life in shocking attack scenes

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a harrowing double bill for Suki Panesar as she fought for her life against Ranveer Gulati. Two episodes of the soap aired on Tuesday night (August 9), with an overarching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Business Industry#Linus Business#Beeb
tatler.com

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight ‘car crash’ to undergo two rival dramatisations – including one helmed by Emily Maitlis

It was the now-infamous TV appearance that sparked a mixture of bafflement (see: ‘a Pizza Express in Woking’); and anger, with Prince Andrew seen by many to have expressed inadequate remorse for his former association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Emily Maitlis’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with the royal will be revisited on screen – this time in two dramatised versions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant investigated as presenter ‘uses delightful loophole’ to open it

Jeremy Clarkson’s farm restaurant is being investigated by the local council after the TV presenter claims he found a “delightful little loophole” to open for business. Plans for the Diddly Squat restaurant had been rejected by councillors over concerns it would be “out of keeping” with the local area outstanding natural beauty in the Cotswolds. But Mr Clarkson said last month an eatery on Diddly Squat farm - which is the focus of the TV show Clarkson’s farm - was open for bookings. West Oxford District Council said it was now investigating the eatery in Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire....
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Time Out Global

I found a message in a bottle. Now I want to find who wrote it

Finding a message in a bottle is the stuff of myth and legend. So, when it recently happened to me at Chowder Bay, a tiny beach in the middle of Sydney Harbour, it felt like I had wandered into a dreamlike dimension. Now, I want to take this fairytale to the internet, and see if I can find the person who wrote it. Somebody call Hollywood.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Time Out Global

3 stand-up comedy shows coming to Tokyo: Iliza Shlesinger, Jim Jeffries and Jimmy O Yang

You’ve watched them on Netflix – now get ready to see them live. This December, Tokyo is getting a trifecta of stand-up comedy with shows from Iliza Shlesinger, Jim Jeffries and Jimmy O Yang on their respective world tours. Need a good laugh? Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming performances, including how to get tickets.
WORLD
Time Out Global

21 of the spiciest takes about London

1. The Garden Bridge would have actually been cool. 2. London’s heart was ripped out when they closed the Big Topshop. 3. A half-dead monstera plant doesn’t elevate your flat. Even if it’s from Columbia Road Market. 4. The Elizabeth line is TOO COLD. 5. Pub fans:...
WORLD
thecheyennepost.com

Earl Spencer demands criminal charges over the Princess Diana BBC scandal

Earl Spencer is demanding criminal charges over the Princess Diana BBC scandal. The call from the late royal’s brother came as the broadcaster apologised for the “shocking” reporter way Martin Bashir obtained his notorious interview with Mr Spencer’s sister for the Panorama documentary series. Corporation boss...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted

Belfast City Council has agreed to submit an official bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year if the city is shortlisted on Friday.A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s City Growth & Regeneration Committee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.Belfast has submitted an expression of interest for #Eurovision2023, and tonight the proposal to support a full bid, if...
WORLD
LADbible

What is Martin Lewis' net worth in 2022

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned of a cost of living "catastrophe" as energy bills continue to skyrocket. The financial journalist has hit headlines after an interview with ITV where the cost of energy is a 'national crisis on the scale of the pandemic'. He added the 'zombie government' need to take action to reduce costs as the financial emergency 'risks lives'.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy