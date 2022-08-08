Read full article on original website
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood lawyer receives stiffer suspension for mishandling couple’s homebuilding case
A Leawood lawyer ‘s mishandling of a decade-long civil suit against a homebuilder has resulted in a one-year suspension and an order that he repay his clients $46,910 in legal fees. Driving the news: In a new decision, the Kansas Supreme Court went further than a disciplinary panel in...
bluevalleypost.com
Church of the Resurrection’s Bookmobile is back delivering free books to grade schoolers
The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection’s Bookmobile is back on the move, making one of its first new school year appearances at Ridgeview Elementary in Olathe Tuesday night. What is it? Throughout the school year, the church’s Bookmobile brings books to local elementary and pre-schools for students to...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 8
A new week dawns, Johnson County. Kyle here to get your Monday started off right. Forecast: ☁️ High: 86, Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and cooler than it’s been with a 30% chance for rain, mostly after 10 a.m. Public Agenda. The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County primary election results to be certified this week — Here’s what to expect
This week, Johnson Countians will receive the official final results of last week’s primary election as the Board of County Canvassers review and approve the final vote count. Why it matters: This week’s canvass serves as the final official indicator of who will be on the ballot for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs rezoning request for new Casey’s at College and Pflumm
The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a recommendation for a rezoning request for a new Casey’s General Store. The details: The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain is looking to build a location at the southeast corner of Pflumm Road and College Boulevard, diagonal to an existing QuikTrip.
bluevalleypost.com
Updates from Johnson County Community College: Putting the “community” in community college
At the intersection of education and community, you’ll find Johnson County Community College. We provide experience-based opportunities for our students to learn in real-time and offer a variety of services to the local community at the same time. It’s a win-win for everyone!. Helping students achieve life goals...
bluevalleypost.com
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best happy hours in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🕔😄🍺
Last week’s “5 to Try” about dining on a budget, got us thinking about deals. So let’s keep the theme going. This week, we’re looking for the best happy hours in Johnson County. You know: half-priced appetizers, drink specials, that warm-and-fuzzy Friday feeling?. Doesn’t have...
RELATED PEOPLE
bluevalleypost.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open new location in south Overland Park
The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to open a second Johnson County franchise in south Overland Park this fall. Where exactly: The restaurant will open at 7060 W. 135th St. Daily hours for Rise will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County sending out property tax notices this week — Here’s what to expect
Johnson Countians will soon have a better idea of what their property taxes for the coming year could look like. What’s happening? Starting Monday, Aug. 8, Johnson County will start sending out estimated tax notices to more than 220,000 property owners for the upcoming fiscal year. The notices will...
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley poised to approve next year’s budget — Here are some key takeaways
The Blue Valley School District will host a public hearing next month to discuss and eventually approve its proposed budget for the upcoming school year. The details: On Monday, the Blue Valley school board approved a notice of hearing for a mid-September meeting where it will discuss the proposed budget with the public.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley Schools set to lower property tax rate, but that may not mean lower tax bills
The Blue Valley School District will host a public hearing next month on its proposed property tax rate for the next fiscal year that lays out a slight reduction for taxpayers within the district’s boundaries. Driving the news: Blue Valley is planning for a four-mill reduction down to a...
Comments / 0