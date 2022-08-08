Read full article on original website
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date
Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
Is This The Taco Tuesday Hookup That Lubbock Doesn’t Know It Needs?
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
It’s Been A Hot, Dry Summer. How Bad Of A Winter Is Texas Going To Have?
No, we aren't anywhere close to being done with summer in Lubbock. It's going to be hot and dry for weeks to come. Then the South Plains Fair will come to town and our chances of rain increases exponentially. Then, we may see a little fall come our way. The...
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Cracker Barrel’s Controversial New Menu Item Available in Lubbock
Cracker Barrel released a new menu item that's whipping some folks up into an angry foam. Yes, a food item is having some people boycotting and complaining about a restaurant they claim to have loved. When I saw that Cracker Barrel had upset people with a menu item my brain...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
KCBD
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
fox34.com
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Police say the two people were taken to UMC and treated for their injuries. Police and fire...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
fox34.com
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
A New Scam Could be Hitting Your Email Inbox Soon
A new type of scam is worrying some residents across the South Plains. The Lubbock Police Department took to Twitter after receiving reports of suspicious emails being sent to many Lubbock residents regarding traffic violations. The tweet shows a screen shot from an email stating to be in connection to a traffic code violation in Lubbock on August 1st. The photo also shows two hyperlinks in blue that will allow you to pay the supposed traffic violation or contest the violation. It is suggested not to click anything in the email.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock to begin construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.
