Overland Park, KS

KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
republic-online.com

Louisburg council endorses plan to go revenue neutral

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it. The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
LOUISBURG, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

City auditor’s job can lead to interesting discoveries

The job is like a backseat driver pointing out where to turn or a mechanic looking for a loose connection. Or it’s like a prospector gathering fine specks of gold or a dentist poking around with sharp little questions to find a bad tooth. Then again, maybe it’s like a mystery writer asking who, what and why?
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods

Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 8

A new week dawns, Johnson County. Kyle here to get your Monday started off right. Forecast: ☁️ High: 86, Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and cooler than it’s been with a 30% chance for rain, mostly after 10 a.m. Public Agenda. The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO

