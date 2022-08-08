Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
republic-online.com
Louisburg council endorses plan to go revenue neutral
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it. The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs rezoning request for new Casey’s at College and Pflumm
The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a recommendation for a rezoning request for a new Casey’s General Store. The details: The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain is looking to build a location at the southeast corner of Pflumm Road and College Boulevard, diagonal to an existing QuikTrip.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
City auditor’s job can lead to interesting discoveries
The job is like a backseat driver pointing out where to turn or a mechanic looking for a loose connection. Or it’s like a prospector gathering fine specks of gold or a dentist poking around with sharp little questions to find a bad tooth. Then again, maybe it’s like a mystery writer asking who, what and why?
bluevalleypost.com
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
flatlandkc.org
Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods
Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
Local medical manufacturer considers Olathe expansion
Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at Kansas Bioscience Park.
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County back at ‘low’ risk for COVID-19 — ‘We have seen some plateaus’
COVID-19 case numbers are down in Johnson County, moving the county back from “high” to “low” community spread risk levels in the span of a week. Where are cases now? The most recent county data shows a 23% positivity rate for COVID-19 as of Aug. 6.
Interstate 70 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving KCK patrol car
I-70 westbound is back open after a multi-vehicle crash involving a KCK patrol car.
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Monday, Aug. 8
A new week dawns, Johnson County. Kyle here to get your Monday started off right. Forecast: ☁️ High: 86, Low: 68. Mostly cloudy and cooler than it’s been with a 30% chance for rain, mostly after 10 a.m. Public Agenda. The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at...
LJWORLD
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
Jackson County Executive calls on Gov. Parson to consider tax relief bill
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has requested that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson call a special session to consider a bill that would provide tax relief to Missouri residents.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County primary election results to be certified this week — Here’s what to expect
This week, Johnson Countians will receive the official final results of last week’s primary election as the Board of County Canvassers review and approve the final vote count. Why it matters: This week’s canvass serves as the final official indicator of who will be on the ballot for the...
Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote
The Overland Park City Council is expected to vote Aug. 15 on a 446-unit apartment complex developers want at 135th Street and Antioch Road.
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
