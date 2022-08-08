ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock

In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Abernathy, TX
City
Buffalo Springs, TX
Lubbock, TX
Business
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
City
Levelland, TX
Lonestar 99.5

We Need To Support The Road Bond This Time Around

Lubbock's roads are getting sketchy. The good people decided against the last road bond that was put up. I can't speak for everybody but the last bond package seemed like it had everything but the kitchen sink in it, including downtown roads. The problem with downtown roads is, that a lot of people think what we have is attractive and has historical value, and that fixing those roads was unnecessary and just a gift to developers in the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Business Industry#Linus Business#These Manufactured Homes#Mustang Homes#Tiktok#North University#New H
FMX 94.5

You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Lonestar 99.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock

It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
fox34.com

2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Police say the two people were taken to UMC and treated for their injuries. Police and fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A New Scam Could be Hitting Your Email Inbox Soon

A new type of scam is worrying some residents across the South Plains. The Lubbock Police Department took to Twitter after receiving reports of suspicious emails being sent to many Lubbock residents regarding traffic violations. The tweet shows a screen shot from an email stating to be in connection to a traffic code violation in Lubbock on August 1st. The photo also shows two hyperlinks in blue that will allow you to pay the supposed traffic violation or contest the violation. It is suggested not to click anything in the email.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Hub City Comic Con is Back and Better Than Ever

Calling all nerds, weebs and everything in between. Hub City Comic Con is making its return next weekend, August 19th through the 21st at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This is one of the biggest conventions in Lubbock that gets better and better each year. This con is a great way to meet others in your fandom, show off that cosplay you’ve been working on, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy