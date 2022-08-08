Read full article on original website
michael hathorn
1d ago
Liberal media keeps posting this I checked 4 different polls Abbott is 7 points ahead which he hasn't fallen under 6 throughout he dropped from 11 points several months back a lot this was due to Betos massive campaign funding Beto wants to have a chance this late the gap needs to narrow a lot more
Reply(1)
10
Geaux64
1d ago
Robert is try to sale something that does not work in Texas. The role of governor is very weak in Texas it is the elected lieutenant governor who has all the power he sets the state house agenda.
Reply(1)
9
ricardo ortiz
1d ago
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Sure he's closed the gap. He is now trailing Abbott by 45 points not the 47 points from last month.
Reply
5
