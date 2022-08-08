ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 47

michael hathorn
1d ago

Liberal media keeps posting this I checked 4 different polls Abbott is 7 points ahead which he hasn't fallen under 6 throughout he dropped from 11 points several months back a lot this was due to Betos massive campaign funding Beto wants to have a chance this late the gap needs to narrow a lot more

Reply(1)
10
Geaux64
1d ago

Robert is try to sale something that does not work in Texas. The role of governor is very weak in Texas it is the elected lieutenant governor who has all the power he sets the state house agenda.

Reply(1)
9
ricardo ortiz
1d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Sure he's closed the gap. He is now trailing Abbott by 45 points not the 47 points from last month.

Reply
5
Related
Tom Handy

Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke

Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
TEXAS STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: Should Governor Greg Abbott Resign? Many Texans Say YES

Across the state and the nation, Greg Abbott has been criticized more brutally than any Texas governor in recent history. Although the recent poll shows he's leading by 49.5% compared to O'Rourke's 39.9%, many see him as an embarrassment and a threat. For the first time in his career, almost half of Texans want to see Gov. Abbott out of office.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas’ youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency’s director told lawmakers Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple

President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
ROBSTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#New Texas#A Martinez#Democratic Voters#Politics State#Politics Governor#Martinez#Republican#Npr
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy