Durham, NC

duke.edu

Duke International Student Center

The Duke International Student Center (DISC) serves Duke’s international students, scholars, their families, and the broader community through advocacy, advising, educational programming, and community building. International House is located on the Second Floor of Bay 5, Smith Warehouse, 114 South Buchanan Boulevard. Our office hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. You can drop by anytime during these hours, and an advisor will be available to assist you.
duke.edu

Blue Devil of the Week: Caring for Duke’s Caregivers

Position: Program Manager, Caring for Each Other, Duke Raleigh Hospital. What she does at Duke: Lauren Johns likes to point out that healthcare professionals are experts at caring for patients, but often much less adept at looking out for themselves. This came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the work done by front line caregivers at Duke Raleigh and elsewhere exacted a heavy toll on their mental well-being.
duke.edu

Need to Recharge? Take a Day for Self-Care

While Willina Thomas loves taking full-fledged vacations to see family in Florida or indulging her love of the beach, she also schedules a day off to do whatever she feels like: a quick trip out of town to visit friends in the Virginia tidewater, or to just hang out at home in Durham, getting caught up on chores and enjoying peace and quiet.
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'

Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
WITN

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman. His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp. When he was done, everyone...
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released

247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
duke.edu

School of Medicine Welcomes 2022 Incoming Classes

The Duke University School of Medicine welcomes incoming students from across the country and around the world as they start their health professions careers at the School of Medicine this month. First-year students in the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 5. Over...
WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
WRAL

Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
