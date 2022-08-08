Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell faces rare defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats forge climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session. “Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period.” Biden, who had his share of long nights during his three decades as a senator, called into the Senate cloakroom during the vote on speakerphone to personally thank the staff for their hard work.
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Senate passes sweeping climate, health and tax package, putting Democrats on cusp of historic win
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats narrowly passed a sweeping climate and economic package on Sunday, putting President Joe Biden and his party on the cusp of a big legislative victory just three months before the crucial November midterm elections. After a marathon overnight Senate session, the 51-50 vote was strictly...
Senate Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill as Republicans try to slow passage
The Senate voted on a series of amendments to a sweeping health care and climate change bill that eventually passed.
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly divided Senate. […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
US News and World Report
Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
NPR
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
NPR
News brief: Trump search backlash, New Mexico murders, Kenyan presidential election
A lot of Republicans are rallying around Donald Trump as he cries victim after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Florida. That includes some who want to run for president in 2024 and may be hoping Trump doesn't. Someone who is keeping distance from the story is another 2024 contender, Joe Biden. Here's his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
NPR
Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home
For more on the implications of the FBI raid, we turn now to NPR correspondents Deirdre Walsh and David Folkenflik. Deirdre, let's start with you. How are Republicans reacting to this?. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Good morning. Republicans are largely using the same language we heard from former President Trump. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says African states shouldn't have to pick a side in great power rivalries, though the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for influence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Blinken will try to ease tensions between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo
A recent United Nations report accuses Rwanda of supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. United States Secretary of State Blinken is visiting both countries to try to cool tensions. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A recent U.N. report found credible evidence that Rwanda is involved in military operations in eastern...
NPR
The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law Tuesday, which allocates $53 billion dollars in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips domestically. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do...
Grist
Senate passes historic climate bill
It’s Tuesday, August 9, and the Senate has approved a major climate and energy package. After more than a year of negotiations, Senate Democrats on Sunday passed far-reaching legislation to slash the U.S.’s cumulative greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
Comments / 0