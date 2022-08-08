Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Senate adviser who can kill the Inflation Reduction Act
There is one obstacle looming over the Democrats' prospects of enacting their sought-after spending legislative breakthrough dubbed the Inflation Reduction: the enigmatic Senate parliamentarian.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Sinema bill reduces taxes on most but hits some below $400K promise: JCT
An analysis found that the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce the tax burdens of most people but still decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000. On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress's official tax scorekeeper, released its first analysis after the legislation was passed by the Senate over the weekend.
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Over 230 economists warn Manchin's spending bill will perpetuate inflation
A letter sent to House and Senate leadership from 230 economists argues that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to contribute to skyrocketing inflation and will burden the U.S. economy, contrary to President Biden and Democrats' claims. The economists wrote in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital that...
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
FOXBusiness
What's behind market activity post Senate Dems' passage of social spending, tax bill?
UBS Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Jason Katz explained why he believes markets weren’t tumbling on Monday after the Senate passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill following a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours. The passage of the bill is the culmination of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act: Investing Winners and Losers
It may still be a few weeks before President Joe Biden signs it, but it looks like the Inflation Reduction Act is about to become reality. The legislation passed the Senate, and it now awaits review by the House of Representatives, likely by next week. But the main stumbling blocks have been cleared, making the rest mostly a formality.
FOXBusiness
Manchin's inflation bill includes BBB's 'most economically damaging provision,' analysis shows
Democrats' inflation bill includes a provision from the Build Back Better Act (BBB) which a nonpartisan analysis deemed the "most economically damaging provision." The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would introduce a 15% minimum tax on corporate book income, or the income that corporations list on public earnings reports. However, the same tax was included in BBB, President Biden's budget proposal that Manchin ultimately tanked over concerns the bill would dampen economic growth and worsen inflation.
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
NPR
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden on Wednesday will sign the PACT Act, a bill to care for veterans exposed to toxins that is considered the biggest expansion of veterans' health care in U.S. history. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of...
Comments / 0