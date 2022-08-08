ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Less than 5 per cent of American toddlers have been vaccinated against Covid more than a month after approval

The vast majority of US parents are not in any rush to get their children under five years old vaccinated against Covid-19.The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that only four or five percent of the more than 17 million US children under the age of five have been vaccinated against Covid, despite the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation more than a month ago that children in that age group recieve vaccines. It’s not just parents of the country’s youngest children who are eschewing vaccines at a rate that is alarming public health officials. Many parents of...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Britell
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cancer Society#Cancer Research#Health System#Health Disparities#Martinez#Npr#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
deseret.com

23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
The Independent

NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CANCER
NPR

Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures

President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
POTUS
hepmag.com

CHLPI & NVHR Statement on New CDC Data Revealing Impact of Insurance Barriers on Hepatitis C Treatment Access

The Center for Health Law & Policy Innovation (CHLPI) at Harvard Law School and the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable (NVHR) today released the following joint statement from Robert Greenwald, Faculty Director at CHLPI, and Adrienne Simmons, Director of Programs at NVHR, on the release of a new CDC Vital Signs reportVital Signs report on hepatitis C treatment rates:
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Blinken will try to ease tensions between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo

A recent United Nations report accuses Rwanda of supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. United States Secretary of State Blinken is visiting both countries to try to cool tensions. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A recent U.N. report found credible evidence that Rwanda is involved in military operations in eastern...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy