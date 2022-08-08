ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Here's Your Chance to Land a Dream Gig Getting Paid to Sleep

Casper is hiring for a dream job, quite literally. The company is looking for an elite sleeper to be a Casper Sleeper. Casper needs someone who can drift off anywhere and holds their shut-eye as the highest priority. For one month, you can become a part-time employee at Casper who...
JOBS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
NPR

Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bloomberg's Ashley Carman's about a growing trend of guests paying podcasts to appear on their shows in order to market themselves or their products new target audiences. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NPR

'South To America' shows how southern history shaped our nation

Author Imani Perry is a child of the South. In her newest book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, she gives the reader a look at the South's complicated history, interwoven with her own personal anecdotes. Even though the South has a difficult history, Perry contends, it provides important context for America today. Perry told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that in order to write this book she had to stop romanticizing the place she calls home – and, instead, look at it starkly. This is an encore episode from January 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

How lockdown lifestyles have changed Britons' habits: People exercise and socialise more and have found extra time to do housework and gardening as they work from home and commute less, official data show

People are exercising and socialising more than they did before the pandemic, according to new official figures that reveal the changing habits of Britons after lockdown. As more people continue to work from home and cut out the daily commute, they've also found more time for gardening, DIY and housework.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy