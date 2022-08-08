Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
kslsports.com
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
deseret.com
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
deseret.com
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
BYU Newsnet
Column: We need a LaVell Edwards statue at BYU
Statues are the highest honor in all of sports. Think about it — of all the hall of famers, legends and heroes across every sport, only a handful have their likeness immortalized in bronze. It takes a certain degree of greatness to merit such a tribute that stands forever.
utahutes.com
They Built It, And Then They Came
The Marsdens keep in touch with almost all of the gymnasts they coached. Alumni regularly stop by the Marsden’s house, where they sit and catch up on things in the backyard or in the living room. “We take just as much pride, if not more, in what they accomplish...
deseret.com
Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers
FARMINGTON — If you had Korn Ferry Tour rookie Andrew Kozan winning the Utah Championship this week before the tournament began, give yourself a couple mulligans next time you hit the links. Heck, if you even had Kozan, who finished up at Auburn last year, winning the tournament before...
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
ksl.com
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo expanding east side with an all-Utah species exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is expanding by adding to the east side of its current property. An all-Utah Native Species exhibit and a new center will house animals used in education. The project will begin Wednesday and is expected to be completed in 2023. Gov....
kjzz.com
BYU Police release 2nd video from 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The BYU Police Department on Wednesday released more surveillance footage from a 2020 shooting at a religious training facility in Provo. Authorities said the incident outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center is now a cold case, and police are looking for any additional details that can help investigators.
visitsaltlake.com
Salt Lake's Winter Playground
Originally posted on https://www.touroperatorland.com/magazine. At the first crisp snowfall along the Wasatch Front, when Salt Lake transforms itself into Utah’s urban basecamp for The Greatest Snow on Earth®, skiers and boarders rejoice. While Salt Lake combines the endless urban activities and rich cultural offerings of any big city, it also boasts quick mountain access. From its vibrant downtown, it’s just 35 minutes to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, and Solitude, each averaging 500” of Utah’s famous powder each winter.
kslnewsradio.com
Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project
LEHI, Utah — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67%, supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
