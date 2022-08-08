Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Springfield seeks proposals for development of North End parcel
The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.
'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet
WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
New Worcester RMV service center opens in Southwest Cutoff plaza
WORCESTER, Mass. – The new Worcester Registry of Motor Vehicles service center location opened Monday in the former Big Y Supermarket location at the Southwest Cutoff plaza. The service center features a larger customer waiting area with 21 service counters. Other features include a parking lot with approximately 350 spaces, a dedicated permit testing area and an on-site motorcycle testing course. It also has a WRTA bus stop directly in front of the facility.
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
Chicopee subcommittee votes against permits for proposed Burnett Road truck stop
CHICOPEE – The City Council’s License Committee voted against recommending permits be granted for six fuel tanks and a service station license to a Tennessee company that wants to locate a truck stop and travel center on Burnett Road. The 3-2 decision will now go to the full...
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
Worcester residents asked to conserve water as drought grips region
WORCESTER — The city is asking residents to be more mindful of their water use as the ongoing drought in the county takes its toll on the city's water reserves. Phil Guerin, director of city water and sewer operations, said levels at the city's 10 reservoirs have dropped to 78.4% as of Sunday.
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
Ad action: Commercial filmed on Commercial Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — They’re filming again in downtown, but don’t get too excited. No A-list stars in sight. Crews are shooting a commercial, appropriately enough, on Commercial Street. On Wednesday, the Boston-based production company Sweet Rickey was filming a commercial for Los Angeles-based Grifols USA LLC, a health...
‘Worcester needed a deli:’ Helfand’s Deli to open on Highland Street
After working as a Certified Public Accountant for 50 years, Carl Goldstein is opening a New York-style deli in Worcester along with three partners he met when they all attended Doherty Memorial High School. Although they’ve never run their own restaurant, Goldstein said they decided to get into the restaurant...
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly species found in Mass. city
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Agricultural officials in Massachusetts are asking the public to look out for an invasive insect species after an infestation was found in Springfield last week. The Department of Agricultural Resources says the spotted lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect that can damage more than 100 host plants,...
Mill Street building collapse: City Councilors seek information on response, lessons learned, what happens next
WORCESTER — City councilors want to spend time at their Tuesday meeting talking about the July 15 partial collapse of a Mill Street apartment building that left residents of 32 units looking for new places to live. A roofing job at a building in Pond View Apartment Homes led to construction materials falling through the roof, weakening...
United Way continues to help 100 Worcester residents displaced by roof collapse
WORCESTER, Mass. — The United Way of Central Massachusetts is helping extend the hotel stay for 100 people who lost their homes due to a roof collapse at a Worcester apartment building. The exterior roof of the Mill Street building collapsed on July 15 into a third-floor unit, which...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
