Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
spectrumnews1.com

New Worcester RMV service center opens in Southwest Cutoff plaza

WORCESTER, Mass. – The new Worcester Registry of Motor Vehicles service center location opened Monday in the former Big Y Supermarket location at the Southwest Cutoff plaza. The service center features a larger customer waiting area with 21 service counters. Other features include a parking lot with approximately 350 spaces, a dedicated permit testing area and an on-site motorcycle testing course. It also has a WRTA bus stop directly in front of the facility.
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Mill Street building collapse: City Councilors seek information on response, lessons learned, what happens next

WORCESTER — City councilors want to spend time at their Tuesday meeting talking about the July 15 partial collapse of a Mill Street apartment building that left residents of 32 units looking for new places to live. A roofing job at a building in Pond View Apartment Homes led to construction materials falling through the roof, weakening...
CBS Boston

Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
