New York City, NY

tvinsider.com

Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys on NBC and Peacock

Get ready to laugh when the 2022 Emmy Awards air on September 12. NBC and the Television Academy have announced that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles will air on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC and also stream on Peacock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

A Different World's Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dies

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I’ll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress’ precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice’s TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred’s little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Mariska Hargitay Takes Big Leap Before Start of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a final moment in the blissful vacation sunshine with production of Law & Order: SVU cranking up this next week. On Sunday, the SVU star posted a photo on her Instagram feed. She’s taking a big leap into something. Peter Hermann, her husband, snapped the photo. And the two were in Capes d’Antibes, a resort town in the South of France. The Law & Order: SVU star added this caption:
TVLine

Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
TVLine

Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC

Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
Outsider.com

Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
Variety

‘Drag Race,’ ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Top Chef’ Casting Directors on Finding Thought-Provoking Contestants for Reality Shows

Click here to read the full article. Thought-provoking and positive stories go a long way with audiences. That’s what this year’s Emmy nominated casting directors in outstanding casting for a reality program sought when casting their respective shows. To get those positive stories, honesty and authenticity were key. Combined, these series helped to tell rich and diverse stories. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” How does the reigning champion of Reality TV, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” continue to raise the bar with each new season of the show? “The Queens themselves continue to raise the bar,”  the show’s casting director Goloka Bolte says. The search for America’s drag superstar...
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
spoilertv.com

Land of Women - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Starring Eva Longoria

Apple TV+ today announced a six-episode series order for “Land of Women,” the new dramedy inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name. Created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”) and Gema R. Neira (“Now & Then,” “Velvet”), Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria (“Flamin’ Hot,” “Sylvie’s Love”) will star in the leading role as Gala and executive produce via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner. Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. The series is currently in pre-production in Spain.
TheWrap

Eva Longoria Dramedy ‘Land of Women’ Gets Series Order From AppleTV+

Eva Longoria has a new TV project in the works. Apple TV+ has given a series order to “Land of Women,” a dramedy from the “Desperate Housewives” alum. Longoria will star in and executive produce the six-episode series. She’ll play Gala. Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) portrays Gala’s mother, Julia.
Floor8

