3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
tvinsider.com
Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys on NBC and Peacock
Get ready to laugh when the 2022 Emmy Awards air on September 12. NBC and the Television Academy have announced that Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 74th Emmy Awards. The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles will air on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC and also stream on Peacock.
‘Three’s Company’ Writers Allegedly Used Secret Code to Warn Cast About Suzanne Somers
It’s no secret that the classic TV sitcom series Threes Company experienced quite a bit of drama during its time on TV between 1977 and 1984. A few seasons into the popular show’s run, one of the stars, Suzanne Somers began to face some very public drama related to the series.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
A Different World's Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dies
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I’ll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress’ precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice’s TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred’s little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Mariska Hargitay Takes Big Leap Before Start of ‘Law & Order: SVU’
Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a final moment in the blissful vacation sunshine with production of Law & Order: SVU cranking up this next week. On Sunday, the SVU star posted a photo on her Instagram feed. She’s taking a big leap into something. Peter Hermann, her husband, snapped the photo. And the two were in Capes d’Antibes, a resort town in the South of France. The Law & Order: SVU star added this caption:
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28
Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Robin Williams Was Not The First Choice And A Big Risk For ‘Mork & Mindy’
Even the brightest stars started out dim before their light became blinding. Such was the case even for Robin Williams, whose credits are numerous, but the definitive start is Mork & Mindy, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1978 to 1982. But even that beginning might not have happened if things unfolded differently.
Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC
Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner
Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
'Bridgerton' 's Hannah Dodd Makes Her Debut Alongside Jonathan Bailey as Season 3 Starts Filming
Hannah Dodd is officially Bridgerton's new Francesca!. Though news of Dodd's casting as the Netflix hit's sixth-oldest sibling was announced in May, Dodd was just spotted during filming for the first time. In one of the photos, the actress, 27, is wearing a Regency-style dress with white gloves, jewelry and...
When Is 'Password' on NBC? Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Front Game Show
Legendary game show "Password" is returning to NBC for a brand new season hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon.
Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50
Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
‘Drag Race,’ ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Top Chef’ Casting Directors on Finding Thought-Provoking Contestants for Reality Shows
Click here to read the full article. Thought-provoking and positive stories go a long way with audiences. That’s what this year’s Emmy nominated casting directors in outstanding casting for a reality program sought when casting their respective shows. To get those positive stories, honesty and authenticity were key. Combined, these series helped to tell rich and diverse stories. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” How does the reigning champion of Reality TV, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” continue to raise the bar with each new season of the show? “The Queens themselves continue to raise the bar,” the show’s casting director Goloka Bolte says. The search for America’s drag superstar...
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
digitalspy.com
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
spoilertv.com
Land of Women - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Starring Eva Longoria
Apple TV+ today announced a six-episode series order for “Land of Women,” the new dramedy inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name. Created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”) and Gema R. Neira (“Now & Then,” “Velvet”), Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria (“Flamin’ Hot,” “Sylvie’s Love”) will star in the leading role as Gala and executive produce via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner. Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. The series is currently in pre-production in Spain.
Eva Longoria Dramedy ‘Land of Women’ Gets Series Order From AppleTV+
Eva Longoria has a new TV project in the works. Apple TV+ has given a series order to “Land of Women,” a dramedy from the “Desperate Housewives” alum. Longoria will star in and executive produce the six-episode series. She’ll play Gala. Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) portrays Gala’s mother, Julia.
SNL icon Kenan Thompson announced as 2022 Emmy Awards host
It came down to the wire — the Emmys are next month, after all — but NBC and the Television Academy have finally found a host for this year’s ceremony: Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson. Thompson, the longest-running cast member in SNL history, was named after...
Comments / 0