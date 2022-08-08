ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MN

boreal.org

Walk! Bike! Fun! Bike Maintenance Workshop on Saturday, August 13 and Free Educator Course on Friday, August 12

Walk! Bike! Fun! Bike Maintenance Workshop on Saturday, August 13 and Free Educator Course on Friday, August 12. —Kristina Mattson, the new State Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Coordinator for Cook County would like to personally thank locals for their interest in helping sustain and grow Walk! Bike! Fun! Events and education in Cook County! “We can’t continue this important work and programing without them,” said Kristina.
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

A chance to see the northern lights in Cook County/Grand Portage tonight

There may be a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight for those of us in the Cook County and Grand Portage area (and during a time when many people are still awake). According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, auroral activity will be moderate from August 9 into the early morning of August 10, with the moon at a Waxing Gibbous phase. (Cook County and Grand Portage are assigned a KP of 4.)
COOK COUNTY, MN
WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
TWO HARBORS, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Grand Marais, MN
boreal.org

The 93rd Annual Fisherman's Picnic in Pictures

The 93rd annual Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais wrapped up on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Attendees enjoyed almost flawless weather (minus a couple of rain showers and wind) and good food and company. Thank you Grand Marais Lion's Club for all your work in putting on another fun event!. Kiddie...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
boreal.org

Voting in Cook County: Information and Resources

The 2022 election season is well underway - including primary election day on Tuesday, August 9. If you're new to the area or need a refresher on voting in Cook County, there is lots of information available to figure out all you need to know. Boreal Community Media reached out...
COOK COUNTY, MN
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
boreal.org

Forecast May Impact Festival of Sail Sunday; Heads-Up to Attendees

From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.
TWO HARBORS, MN

