Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
Grand Marais/Cook County Airport begin master plan and expansion discussions
It has been a busy couple of months at the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport. The airport advisory commission welcomed three new members, established an ordinance, and hosted a master plan kick-off meeting, among other things. The commission officially welcomed the three new members at the July 21 meeting. The two...
boreal.org
Walk! Bike! Fun! Bike Maintenance Workshop on Saturday, August 13 and Free Educator Course on Friday, August 12
Walk! Bike! Fun! Bike Maintenance Workshop on Saturday, August 13 and Free Educator Course on Friday, August 12. —Kristina Mattson, the new State Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Coordinator for Cook County would like to personally thank locals for their interest in helping sustain and grow Walk! Bike! Fun! Events and education in Cook County! “We can’t continue this important work and programing without them,” said Kristina.
boreal.org
A chance to see the northern lights in Cook County/Grand Portage tonight
There may be a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight for those of us in the Cook County and Grand Portage area (and during a time when many people are still awake). According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, auroral activity will be moderate from August 9 into the early morning of August 10, with the moon at a Waxing Gibbous phase. (Cook County and Grand Portage are assigned a KP of 4.)
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Grand Portage Rendezvous Days & Celebration Pow Wow Returns For First Time since 2019
– What | Following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, Grand Portage’s Rendezvous Days & Celebration Pow Wow, sponsored by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, are returning. The annual gathering is a time when Grand Portage comes alive and reflects on its rich heritage.
boreal.org
The 93rd Annual Fisherman's Picnic in Pictures
The 93rd annual Fisherman's Picnic in Grand Marais wrapped up on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Attendees enjoyed almost flawless weather (minus a couple of rain showers and wind) and good food and company. Thank you Grand Marais Lion's Club for all your work in putting on another fun event!. Kiddie...
boreal.org
Voting in Cook County: Information and Resources
The 2022 election season is well underway - including primary election day on Tuesday, August 9. If you're new to the area or need a refresher on voting in Cook County, there is lots of information available to figure out all you need to know. Boreal Community Media reached out...
WTIP
DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’
The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Forecast May Impact Festival of Sail Sunday; Heads-Up to Attendees
From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.
Comments / 0