Read full article on original website
Related
kynt1450.com
World Tour Making Stop at Market at the Meridian
A musical world tour is making a stop a The Lawn for Music at the Meridian on Thursday. The opening local artist will be Marcy, starting at 5 pm, with Daniel Rodriguez taking the stage at 6:30. City Events Coordinator, Luke Youmans, explains how Yankton became part of a world...
kynt1450.com
Yankton City Looking to End Fitness Center at SAC
Last night the Yankton City Commission met for a budget working meeting to discuss the proposed budget. One of the main issues discussed was the possibility of ending the Fitness Center operations at the Summit Activity Center on January 1st, 2023. City Manager, Amy Leon, discusses the reasoning behind the...
Comments / 0