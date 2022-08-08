ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

‘Kiss 108’ Boston Launches ‘Billy & Lisa In The Morning.’

It’s official. Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will anchor mornings on iHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS Boston. The morning show veterans take over for Matty Siegel, who abruptly exited the station in May after hosting mornings at “Kiss 108” for 41 years. “Billy & Lisa...
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

‘The Score’ Returns To Providence As BetQL Network Affiliate.

As expected, Cumulus Media returned “The Score” branding to the Providence, RI market, flipping talk WPRV to “790 The Score” utilizing programming from the BetQL Network and CBS Sports Radio, along with a local two-hour program with Kevin McNamara, from talk sister station WPRO (630). The...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy