Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
sunny95.com
Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market
COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old murder suspect arrested by Columbus SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police SWAT Unit has arrested a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in southeast Columbus back in July. Keith Waddell was taken into custody Tuesday. Waddell was wanted in the murder of 18-year-old Nelson Conley on July 6. Officers were dispatched to...
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident
Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
One dead, I-270 closed after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector is closed on the east side of Columbus near East Livingston Road and I-70 Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. According to Columbus police, one person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. Details about what caused the accident have not been released. Police said the accident investigation […]
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Woman relieved after sister’s alleged killer caught after 30 years
URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) – With the help of DNA evidence, a family has a bit of closure on their loved ones’ 30-year-old cold case. Monretia Crawford is the sister Alma Lake, who was killed on June 3, 1991. This past Friday, Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested and charged with her murder. Crawford said she is […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
Columbus man linked to two women found dead in 1990s by DNA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old Columbus man in connection with the death of a woman more than 30 years ago because of DNA evidence. That same DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a second woman who was found dead five years later. According to...
ycitynews.com
Beloved husband, father killed in side-by-side crash early Sunday morning
A Nashport man, John Scott Wills, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash along a township road north of Zanesville. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor. According to a media release from the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State...
Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay. The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is accused...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for runaway teen in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Todd True was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and green pants. Authorities say he also had a backpack full of clothing, and a skateboard. Anyone with information...
