Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook
Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
khqa.com
100 rescue beagles arrive in Illinois to find forever homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dozens of rescue beagles are now in Illinois and in need of their forever homes. Approximately 4,000 beagles were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility at Envigo in Virginia last month. The dogs were originally bred for research purposes. One hundred of the...
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Illinois Street Artist Shows How He Painted a Bakery in Evanston
I think it's safe to say that it takes talent to paint anything. To paint a scene while actually being on a street corner is another thing entirely, but that's what an artist in Illinois did recently when he painted a bakery. I wish I knew the name of the...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility
After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
vfpress.news
Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’
JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Attention Illinois Portillo’s Lovers: Here’s How to Get Free Fries
We know you love Portillo's French fries... but did you know you could get them for free?. Ok, by now you probably know that I love a good cheese fry in my life. And my favorite cheese fries are from Portillo's. It's because the very first cheese fries I ever...
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable Laser Tag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, Ill. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
