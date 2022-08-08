ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
khqa.com

100 rescue beagles arrive in Illinois to find forever homes

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dozens of rescue beagles are now in Illinois and in need of their forever homes. Approximately 4,000 beagles were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility at Envigo in Virginia last month. The dogs were originally bred for research purposes. One hundred of the...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’

JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
BROOKFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

