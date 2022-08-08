ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W42ST.nyc

As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds

As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city.  According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This is officially the slowest bus route in NYC

Did you know that the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter give out an award to the slowest bus route in New York annually? This year’s winner is the city’s M102 bus line, which transports 8,000 daily weekday riders from the East Village to Harlem at an average speed of 4.6 miles per hour each day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MysticTransit

MTA Announces More Lines To Get Upgraded Signaling Technology

Recently, the MTA made an amendment to the 2020-2024 Capital Plan. This amendment saw the addition of many different projects, alongside the removal of many others. One of the Capital Plan changes involved installing new Communications-Based-Train-Control (CBTC) signaling technology throughout the system. Initially, the plan called for the installation of CBTC signaling tech on the Lexington Avenue, 8th Avenue, and Astoria Lines. According to the MTA, these lines were prioritized because of a need to expand capacity to accommodate growing ridership. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, these lines, especially Lexington Avenue, saw heavy overcrowding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop weeks away from opening on Staten Island; here’s a sneak peek at the menu

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough palates are ravenous for 24-hour Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a contact-free restaurant coming to 646 Forest Ave. just after Labor Day. Readers have reached out almost daily to the Advance/SILIVE.com on the topic, some alarmed over the lack of equipment and trappings in the storefront upon peeks into the space.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

