UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Could Hell’s Kitchen finally get a new subway station? Officials are pushing for it
Some years ago, officials planned to construct a new 7 train subway station at 10th Avenue and 41st Street in Manhattan in conjunction with the development of Hudson Yards. The project was eventually forgotten given associated costs but, earlier this week, city leaders called for the Hell’s Kitchen endeavor to become a reality again.
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds
As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city. According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is officially the slowest bus route in NYC
Did you know that the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter give out an award to the slowest bus route in New York annually? This year’s winner is the city’s M102 bus line, which transports 8,000 daily weekday riders from the East Village to Harlem at an average speed of 4.6 miles per hour each day.
MTA toll plan: Driving into lower Manhattan could cost up to $23
The plan proposes peak times from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
Perspective: LIRR’s systematic neglect of North Shore communities
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is receiving $10 billion for infrastructure improvements from the federal government, and we along the Port Jefferson line need a small part of this money for better services. As a former Port Jeff Village trustee, I spoke with the former Long Island Rail Road president, Phil...
15 Queens Electeds Call for Feasibility Study of Potential Train Line Through Central Queens
More than a dozen Queens elected officials have called on the city and state to fund a study that that would assess the viability of a new potential north-south train line in central Queens. The call comes from 15 electeds who support exploring the feasibility of a massive project dubbed...
MTA Announces More Lines To Get Upgraded Signaling Technology
Recently, the MTA made an amendment to the 2020-2024 Capital Plan. This amendment saw the addition of many different projects, alongside the removal of many others. One of the Capital Plan changes involved installing new Communications-Based-Train-Control (CBTC) signaling technology throughout the system. Initially, the plan called for the installation of CBTC signaling tech on the Lexington Avenue, 8th Avenue, and Astoria Lines. According to the MTA, these lines were prioritized because of a need to expand capacity to accommodate growing ridership. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, these lines, especially Lexington Avenue, saw heavy overcrowding.
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
tornadopix.com
What to know about buying in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, where suburban-style homes have garages and even swimming pools
The community of Decker Heights in southwest Brooklyn, where Covid Czar Anthony Fauci grew up above a pharmacy, is a diverse bedroom community of tree-lined streets that is as quiet and peaceful as the suburbs. Sure, you need a car to get around, but the bonus is that you’ll live...
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop weeks away from opening on Staten Island; here’s a sneak peek at the menu
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough palates are ravenous for 24-hour Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a contact-free restaurant coming to 646 Forest Ave. just after Labor Day. Readers have reached out almost daily to the Advance/SILIVE.com on the topic, some alarmed over the lack of equipment and trappings in the storefront upon peeks into the space.
Power generator activated after outage impacting 1K homes hits South Shore, says official
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An industrial generator has been activated in Rossville after a power outage in the area affected more than 1,000 homes Monday afternoon, said an official. Con Edison’s outage map indicated around 1,100 customers near Correll Avenue and Veterans Road East were affected by the outage at...
