americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. Taiwan’s “collusion with external forces to seek...
New York Times publishes essay written by Chinese Communist Party member
The New York Times published an essay on Tuesday by a Chinese Communist Party member that claims the Chinese people no longer look up to the United States. Wang Wen, who served as former chief opinion editor for the nationalistic news outlet The Global Times, berated the United States for a variety of things. In the op-ed titled, "Why China's People No Longer Look Up to America," the author cites the 2008 financial crisis, it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars in the Middle East as why the citizens of China no longer consider the U.S. the "shining beacon."
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Popeyes sets its sights on China
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is making a move on KFC’s turf. The Miami-based chicken chain on Wednesday announced an agreement with Cartesian Capital Group to develop restaurants in China in the coming years. In the process, it will take Popeyes into a country dominated by its longtime rival, KFC. Popeyes...
Does China own Taiwan? Or is the island an independent nation? Americans weigh in
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Americans who spoke to Fox News in Wisconsin almost all agreed that Taiwan is its own country amid tensions over the island's independence from China. "Taiwan is definitely its own country," one man, Dustin, told Fox News. "It's its own independent country, and they have a sovereign right to exist."
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Coca-Cola is Finally Expanding on a Big Purchase
Along with a pub and a fish-and-chips shop, almost every small town in England has a Costa Coffee — as of 2022, there were 2,681 locations across the United Kingdom compared to Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report's 1,025 stores. The London-based coffee chain is known for everything...
Nancy Pelosi defends bringing son on Taiwan trip after husband's DUI charge
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended on Wednesday bringing her son on a recent congressional junket to Taiwan and other Asian countries. The speaker was asked by reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference about the presence of her son, Paul Pelosi Jr., on the trip. "His role was to...
Ukraine, in threatening music video, warns 'unpleasantly hot summer break' if Russia doesn't leave Crimea
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted a threatening message Thursday morning in the form of an unusual music video in which they warned Russia to get out of Crimea or pay the price. Set to "Cruel Summer," the 1983 hit by Bananarama, the video says that Russians should have visited...
US Department Of Justice Braces To Prosecute Google By September: Report
The U.S. Justice Department prepared to prosecute Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google by September for illegally dominating the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers with the DOJ's antitrust division questioned publishers in another round of interviews to procure additional details for the complaint. The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad...
Samsung Unveils Premium Foldable Smartphones
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF showcased its latest high-end foldable smartphones on August 10, keeping prices at the same level as last year's. Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram and Microsoft Corp's MSFT Outlook apps. Samsung priced its...
At least 13 civilians killed in Sierra Leone protests, say mortuary staff
FREETOWN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - At least 13 civilians were killed in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, during anti-government protests on Wednesday, staff at the city's main mortuary said on Thursday.
Trump takes the Fifth in NY deposition, gas prices dip below $4 per gallon: 5 Things podcast
Trump's deposition comes days after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home, gas prices are $4 per gallon for the first time in five months: 5 Things podcast
Haleon not a party to U.S. litigation focused on Zantac - spokesperson
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Haleon - GSK's recently spun off consumer health unit - is not a party to U.S. litigation focused on the heartburn medicine Zantac, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
Indonesia includes Bali as priority zone for foot and mouth vaccination
JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia will include the popular tourist destination of Bali as one of its priority zones for a vaccination programme against foot and mouth disease (FMD) to prevent its further spread, a government official said on Thursday.
White House warns 'Iran will face severe consequences' if any US citizens are attacked
The White House warned Iran against attacking U.S. citizens on Wednesday after the Justice Department revealed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hatched plans to assassinate former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. "We have said this before and we will say it again:...
BBC
Domino's: fast food giant pulls out of Italy, the home of pizza
Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy, reports say. Franchise holder ePizza SpA was hit by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Domino's had struggled to win over customers in the...
'Posturing and politicking' will lead to US resembling third-world country: Attorney for Donald Trump
Attorney for former President Donald Trump Alina Habba showed how the United States will become "much like" a third-world country Wednesday on "Hannity." HABBA: In reality, posturing and politicking has become so much of this country's dynamic that people forgot to just be human beings. And today I saw a little bit of human being in everybody in that room. It was quite pleasant. But what we saw in the videos that you played - that is unfortunately what our country has become, which will lead us to become much like a third[-world] country. We're going to be Cuba if we continue down this road. People need to remember to respect other people's differences and to remember that democracy, the Constitution - these are the bedrock of our country. We are to respect it and work within the bounds of the legal system. The legal system is there. It should work, but you cannot exceed it.
