Economy

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. Taiwan’s “collusion with external forces to seek...
CHINA
Fox News

New York Times publishes essay written by Chinese Communist Party member

The New York Times published an essay on Tuesday by a Chinese Communist Party member that claims the Chinese people no longer look up to the United States. Wang Wen, who served as former chief opinion editor for the nationalistic news outlet The Global Times, berated the United States for a variety of things. In the op-ed titled, "Why China's People No Longer Look Up to America," the author cites the 2008 financial crisis, it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and wars in the Middle East as why the citizens of China no longer consider the U.S. the "shining beacon."
POLITICS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Popeyes sets its sights on China

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is making a move on KFC’s turf. The Miami-based chicken chain on Wednesday announced an agreement with Cartesian Capital Group to develop restaurants in China in the coming years. In the process, it will take Popeyes into a country dominated by its longtime rival, KFC. Popeyes...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Coca-Cola is Finally Expanding on a Big Purchase

Along with a pub and a fish-and-chips shop, almost every small town in England has a Costa Coffee — as of 2022, there were 2,681 locations across the United Kingdom compared to Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report's 1,025 stores. The London-based coffee chain is known for everything...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Department Of Justice Braces To Prosecute Google By September: Report

The U.S. Justice Department prepared to prosecute Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google by September for illegally dominating the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers with the DOJ's antitrust division questioned publishers in another round of interviews to procure additional details for the complaint. The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Samsung Unveils Premium Foldable Smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF showcased its latest high-end foldable smartphones on August 10, keeping prices at the same level as last year's. Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram and Microsoft Corp's MSFT Outlook apps. Samsung priced its...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Domino's: fast food giant pulls out of Italy, the home of pizza

Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy, reports say. Franchise holder ePizza SpA was hit by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Domino's had struggled to win over customers in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

'Posturing and politicking' will lead to US resembling third-world country: Attorney for Donald Trump

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Alina Habba showed how the United States will become "much like" a third-world country Wednesday on "Hannity." HABBA: In reality, posturing and politicking has become so much of this country's dynamic that people forgot to just be human beings. And today I saw a little bit of human being in everybody in that room. It was quite pleasant. But what we saw in the videos that you played - that is unfortunately what our country has become, which will lead us to become much like a third[-world] country. We're going to be Cuba if we continue down this road. People need to remember to respect other people's differences and to remember that democracy, the Constitution - these are the bedrock of our country. We are to respect it and work within the bounds of the legal system. The legal system is there. It should work, but you cannot exceed it.
POTUS
