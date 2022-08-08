Read full article on original website
Night market invigorates East San Jose
An idea for an open air pop up market on Tully Road is reinvigorating an East San Jose community. The Tully Night Market, located by the Tully Road Ballfields and community library, has become a local food, art and music destination for residents on Wednesday nights. Councilmember Maya Esparza pushed for the idea as a way to support community businesses in a neighborhood historically ignored by the city.
San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development
An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’
September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
Tech titan wants more housing, just not in his neighborhood
One of Silicon Valley’s kingmakers wants to see housing built for “regular people” — but not in his hometown of Atherton. Marc Andreessen, who has helped fund Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and helped create Netscape, wrote an essay in 2020 on his blog titled “It’s Time to Build,” where he calls for skyscrapers and more housing in the American city. But as The Atlantic pointed out, Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of the late billionaire developer John Arrillaga, wrote an email to the Atherton City Council objecting to plans to allow nine properties around town to build a combined total of 137 townhouses.
Chantal Guillon shuttering its last San Francisco store to focus on Palo Alto location
The business will continue running its Palo Alto storefront.
Arya Steakhouse, a standby for steaks and Persian cuisine, moves to downtown Palo Alto
The husband-and-wife team of Mike and Fera Hashemi opened Arya Global Cuisine in Cupertino in 2007, and it became a South Bay establishment known for its kabobs with sides of basmati rice and belly-dancing performances. The menu focused on Persian cuisine but also included some Italian specialties from executive chef Mike Hashemi, who spent years living in Italy.
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
