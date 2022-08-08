ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Comments / 0

Related
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
NPR

Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s

From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Blues Music#Live Music#Art#Localevent#Local Life#The George Boone Band#Mark Jill
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP

Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Avery Sunshine - Four Songs & A Bootleg (2022)

It’s stating the obvious to say that Avery*Sunshine is a relationship singer, but I’m not trying to uncover some deep mystery. On Four Songs & a Bootleg, her latest album, the relationships that she has with the love of her life, her God, with the constant struggle to remain motivated, and with her adopted hometown of Atlanta – just to name a few - serve as the connective tissue that bind what could have been a disjointed album together.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Craig Robinson, AKA Darrell From “The Office,” Hops On Stage At Tootsie’s To Sing “Devil Went Down To Georgia”

You never know who you’re going to run into in Nashville. Walk up and down Broadway and you’ll usually find a bunch of up-and-coming bands playing for tips inside the endless row of honky tonks. But occasionally you’ll see your favorite artist hop up on stage to sing a song or two, especially now that so many of them own their own bars here.
NASHVILLE, TN
BBC

Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies

The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project

Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more

I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Do the Bandstand Boogie on this week’s #TBTXPN

This week we’ll hear some of the legendary acts that took the stage on the pioneering music television showcase, American Bandstand. This week’s Throwback Thursday has a good beat and you can dance to it! From 1952 to 1989, American Bandstand went from being a Philadelphia icon to a national treasure. This week we’ll hear some of the legendary acts that took the stage on this pioneering music television showcase. Do the Bandstand Boogie with us on this week’s Throwback Thursday. Listen starting at 6 a.m. on August 11, and use the hashtag, #TBTXPN to join in the fun on social media.
ENTERTAINMENT
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy