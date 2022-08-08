Read full article on original website
’90s Alt-Rock ‘Flannel Nation’ Fest Issues Cancelation Statement After Several Bands Withdraw
The alt-rock focused Flannel Nation festival originally set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Pedro, California has officially been canceled. The festival organizers issued a statement on the matter following the sudden withdrawal of multiple high profile artists. The lineup was supposed to feature Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul...
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
NPR
Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s
From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP
Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
soultracks.com
Avery Sunshine - Four Songs & A Bootleg (2022)
It’s stating the obvious to say that Avery*Sunshine is a relationship singer, but I’m not trying to uncover some deep mystery. On Four Songs & a Bootleg, her latest album, the relationships that she has with the love of her life, her God, with the constant struggle to remain motivated, and with her adopted hometown of Atlanta – just to name a few - serve as the connective tissue that bind what could have been a disjointed album together.
Craig Robinson, AKA Darrell From “The Office,” Hops On Stage At Tootsie’s To Sing “Devil Went Down To Georgia”
You never know who you’re going to run into in Nashville. Walk up and down Broadway and you’ll usually find a bunch of up-and-coming bands playing for tips inside the endless row of honky tonks. But occasionally you’ll see your favorite artist hop up on stage to sing a song or two, especially now that so many of them own their own bars here.
BBC
Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies
The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
musictimes.com
Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project
Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
NPR
New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more
I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
xpn.org
Do the Bandstand Boogie on this week’s #TBTXPN
This week we’ll hear some of the legendary acts that took the stage on the pioneering music television showcase, American Bandstand. This week’s Throwback Thursday has a good beat and you can dance to it! From 1952 to 1989, American Bandstand went from being a Philadelphia icon to a national treasure. This week we’ll hear some of the legendary acts that took the stage on this pioneering music television showcase. Do the Bandstand Boogie with us on this week’s Throwback Thursday. Listen starting at 6 a.m. on August 11, and use the hashtag, #TBTXPN to join in the fun on social media.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
