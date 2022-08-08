Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Reebok's All-New Nano X2 Adventure Helps You Take Your Workouts Anywhere
Now and again, it can be beneficial to mix up your workout environment. Whether swapping your garage gym workouts for driveway sweat sessions, hitting the trails over hitting the treadmill or just adding a few outdoor medicine ball tosses, getting fit outside can make for interesting yet motivating training. To...
Who Got Next? Five Dynamic Black Tennis Players You Should Know
Serena Williams has paved the way for more Black women tennis stars to penetrate the sport, building on the legacy that she has cemented.
Where Does Tia-Clair Toomey Rank in Terms of CrossFit Greatness?
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games awarded Tia-Clair Toomey her sixth title as the Fittest Woman on Earth, another medal to add to her ever-growing collection of accolades. That being the case, Tia-Clair became the winningest individual CrossFit athlete, as Mat Fraser held the record of five CrossFit Games victories (2016-2020). So, taking her newest achievement into consideration, is Tia-Clair Toomey the greatest CrossFit athlete in history?
How Serena Williams’ Style — and Sport — Has Changed Through the Years
Click here to read the full article. She came, she saw, and she conquered — and now Serena Williams has reached the final stage of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has made a commanding comeback to the sport following a nearly 14-month hiatus, and she’s only one step away from earning her next major title when she faces Germany’s Angelique Kerber in tomorrow’s women’s finals. Serena Williams has made her return to Wimbledon, almost a year after she was forced to retire from her first-round match due to a hamstring injury in June. The tennis icon proved her sartorial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boxrox.com
Reebok Bonus Program Awards $240,000 to CrossFit Games Athletes
Athletes got a chance to come out of the 2022 CrossFit Games with extra money in their pockets due to the 2nd edition of the Reebok Bonus Program. This year, 270+ athletes registered for the program, resulting in eligible first-place finishers taking home a combined total of more than $240,000.
Gear Patrol
A Legendary British Field Watch Has Finally Gone Automatic
It's hard to beat the allure of actual military-issued watches, and those made for Britain's armed forces are legendary. The CWC G10 was among them, and it has the distinction of being the first watch issued for the Ministry of Defense to feature a quartz movement. Now, the same company that's continually produced said field watches is offering a new version with a Swiss automatic movement called the G22.
FOXBusiness
A look at Serena Williams’ career earnings following announcement that her career is winding down
Tennis great Serena Williams suggested Monday that the upcoming 2022 U.S. Open could be her last tournament, as she turns her focus to growing her family and business. Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player in the history of the sport, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court who sits in first place with 24 titles.
NFL・
AdWeek
Track and Field Chases Athlete QR Codes in Race to Popularity
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Grant Holloway is a world champion and Olympic silver medalist in the 110-meter hurdles. He’s also had a doughnut named after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams loses first match since saying she's prepared to retire
Serena Williams lost her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis on Wednesday at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41
Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA・
Serena Williams' retirement ends a golden era of legendary great female athletes who refused to stick to sports
If you haven’t been paying attention the last 20 or so years to their greatness, their grace, their grit — well, that’s a you problem. Because to have been even marginally interested in sports over the last two decades has meant getting to watch four of the greatest ever rack up championships and gold medals and legions of fans who dream of following them to glory.
Comments / 0