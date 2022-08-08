ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Pelinka’s bold promise to LeBron James amid questions about his future with Lakers

LeBron James has yet to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Rob Pelinka has apparently made it clear to him that he has no plans of letting him go. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Pelinka has told James that he wants him to retire with the Lakers. The LA GM also vowed to help LeBron stay in championship contention as long as he’s wearing Purple and Gold.
NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
