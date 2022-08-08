Read full article on original website
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, "Team Up." The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can't overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that's the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup's total raised to $17.5 million.
digg.com
The Surveillance Fantasies Of The New Millennium Became Our Reality
What effect will the ceaseless surveillance of public spaces have on future generations?.
digg.com
Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $6.9 Billion, Cites Chance Of Forced Twitter Deal
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Why remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The "Great Salary Convergence" is a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid. Also, Elon Musk said his $44 billion Twitter takeover could still happen
digg.com
Google Tries Publicly Shaming Apple Into Adopting RCS
Google wants Apple to #GetTheMessage.
digg.com
Google Sues Sonos Over Smart Speaker And Voice Control Tech
Google says Sonos "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products."
digg.com
'Super Mario Bros.' World Record Now Just A Half-Second Short Of A Perfect Run
"Mario" speedrunner Niftski beat the previous world record by exactly five frames.
digg.com
Nintendo Faces A Second Labor Complaint Amid Worker Frustrations
A new complaint accuses the Switch maker of infringing on protected worker rights.
Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns
Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack
In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of tools in the data ecosystem, allowing companies to sync, store, transform, serve, and analyze data cheaper and faster than ever before. The rich ecosystem of tooling surrounding this movement has been referred to as the “Modern Data Stack”.
digg.com
Xbox Has Accused Sony Of Paying Developers Game Pass 'Block Fees'
The comments are part of Microsoft's response to Sony's claims to the Brazilian body – which makes much of its responses public – that Xbox acquiring "Call of Duty" would be anti-competitive.
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution
Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii's platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind.
Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology
Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer's footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors' locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area.
Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept
Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24's expansion throughout Canada.
ZDNet
Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs
Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally.
