The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
digg.com

The Surveillance Fantasies Of The New Millennium Became Our Reality

What effect will the ceaseless surveillance of public spaces have on future generations?
digg.com

Google Tries Publicly Shaming Apple Into Adopting RCS

Google wants Apple to #GetTheMessage.
NewsBreak
digg.com

Google Sues Sonos Over Smart Speaker And Voice Control Tech

Google says Sonos "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products."
digg.com

'Super Mario Bros.' World Record Now Just A Half-Second Short Of A Perfect Run

"Mario" speedrunner Niftski beat the previous world record by exactly five frames.
digg.com

Nintendo Faces A Second Labor Complaint Amid Worker Frustrations

A new complaint accuses the Switch maker of infringing on protected worker rights.
pymnts

Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform

Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
pymnts

Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
HackerNoon

The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack

In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of tools in the data ecosystem, allowing companies to sync, store, transform, serve, and analyze data cheaper and faster than ever before. The rich ecosystem of tooling surrounding this movement has been referred to as the “Modern Data Stack”.
digg.com

Xbox Has Accused Sony Of Paying Developers Game Pass 'Block Fees'

The comments are part of Microsoft's response to Sony's claims to the Brazilian body – which makes much of its responses public – that Xbox acquiring "Call of Duty" would be anti-competitive.
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer’s footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors’ locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005171/en/ Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights provides trade area insights to inform real estate and marketing decisions. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet

Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs

Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
