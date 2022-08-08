Read full article on original website
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
Ridgefield school district hires new food service provider
Ridgefield school district hires new food service provider. The Ridgefield Public School District has contracted with a new food service provider. Aramark will replace Chartwells Compass Group. Aramark was selected through a request for proposals process. The contract is one year and the district can possibly extend it for longer. Balances from the prior year will be rolled into the current school year. Ridgefield Public School families who qualify for free- or- reduced-price lunch will need to fill out the form, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending the COVID-19-era free lunch program.
DOT to upgrade existing pedestrian crossing equipment in 20 towns
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is developing plans to upgrade existing pedestrian crossing equipment at 25 different locations in 20 towns including Bethel, Danbury, Ridgefield and Southbury. The proposed upgrades include countdown pedestrian indications, accessible pedestrian pushbuttons, and concurrent pedestrian phasing which will improve accessibility and pedestrian safety. Upgrades are...
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property. A Town Meeting has been scheduled in New Fairfield for residents to weigh in on request to purchase a piece of undeveloped municipal land. New Fairfield acquired the land years ago after their were no buyers in a tax sale. During a public hearing on their request, a Putnam County couple said they want to plant flowers and gardens on the .7 acres at 32 Calverton Drive and 39 Fulton Drive, along the Brewster border abutting their property. Since the neighboring owner died, it's become a dumping ground for construction debris and that resident's construction site staging area. New Fairfield is looking for 4-thousand dollars for the proposed land transfers. If approved, the couple would need an 8-24 referral from the Planning Commission to ensure the couple's plans are consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. The Special Town Meeting on September 8th at New Fairfield Senior Center is at 7pm.
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Conn. insurer presents check to Bridgewater officials
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency has presented a check to Bridgewater officials as part of CIRMA's Members’ Equity Distribution. First Selectman Curtis Read accepted little more than 48-hundred dollars. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies. Town of Bridgewater received a total of $44,272 in distributed Members’ Equity. CIRMA provides Workers’ Compensation, Liability, Auto, and Property insurance coverages to Connecticut public entities.
Conn. DOT to replace traffic light at Routes 202, 109 in New Milford
Conn. DOT to replace traffic light at Routes 202, 109 in New Milford. 28 state-owned and maintained traffic signals in Western Connecticut are due for an upgrade, including in New Milford. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is developing plans to remove the nighttime flashing operation at the intersection of Route 202 at Route 109, install 360-degree stop bar detection cameras, add dilemma zone detection radar units, and add pedestrian countdown timers at locations that have existing exclusive pedestrian phases. At this time, the DOT says it is anticipated that an informational meeting or formal public hearing will not be necessary. The design plans for this project are expected to be completed by July 2023 with a tentative advertising date for construction of September 2023.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel, Newtown
Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel, Newtown. Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel and Newtown. The state Department of Transportation project involves replacing catch basin tops as needed, crack sealing, patching repairs to the existing pavement, the application of Asphalt Rubber Chip Seal over the existing pavement surface, and new pavement markings. Construction work takes place Monday through Friday 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 6am, and weekends 6pm to 10am. Alternating one-way traffic is to be expected through each work zone. Comer Contracting is slated to wrap up work on Route 302, Route 188 in Southbury, Seymour and Oxford, and Route 179 in Barkhamsted and Hartland by mid-October. The total project cost is $3.5 million.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Wednesday, the average price for a regular gallon was $4.17 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the U.S....
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Seasonal parking permits to be issued to New Milford residents for River Road
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is providing more information about the parking passes that will be needed starting this Friday for the parking area by the train tracks on River Road, the River Road turn offs, the Sega Meadows internal parking area, and the lot by the train tracks on Boardman Road--the east side of Boardman Bridge. Seasonal passes will only be for New Milford residents for the summer and fall. Day passes will be available for residents and visitors. They passes are free and available at The Mayor’s Office Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Applicants must provide license plate number, vehicle make and model, driver’s license or official photo ID with proof of New Milford residency. The pass must by displayed in the windshield to prevent from being towed. No cooking, fires or swimming is allowed off River Road.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
