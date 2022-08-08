Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Police Warn On Scams
The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
News 12
Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building
A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say. Fire officials the fire broke out in the 100 block of Center Street after 2 a.m. Shelton fire official say a person on the second floor of the three-story building reported...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages
Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
sheltonherald.com
Officials: Driver escaped burning coach bus in Shelton
SHELTON — A portion of Route 8 was closed Monday evening after a fire engulfed a coach bus, officials said. Two Shelton Fire Department companies were sent to the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 14 and 13 around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. “Upon arrival of the...
News 12
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew. Officials say the attack was...
wlad.com
Seasonal parking permits to be issued to New Milford residents for River Road
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is providing more information about the parking passes that will be needed starting this Friday for the parking area by the train tracks on River Road, the River Road turn offs, the Sega Meadows internal parking area, and the lot by the train tracks on Boardman Road--the east side of Boardman Bridge. Seasonal passes will only be for New Milford residents for the summer and fall. Day passes will be available for residents and visitors. They passes are free and available at The Mayor’s Office Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Applicants must provide license plate number, vehicle make and model, driver’s license or official photo ID with proof of New Milford residency. The pass must by displayed in the windshield to prevent from being towed. No cooking, fires or swimming is allowed off River Road.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
wlad.com
Man stabbed in alleged assault, robbery in Southbury
Man stabbed in alleged assault, robbery in Southbury. A man doing a home construction project in Southbury was stabbed yesterday during an assault and robbery. State Police say a woman called 911 shortly after 12:30pm to report that two men in the roadway approached her, and one appeared to have a stab wound to the abdomen. The injured male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Western District Major Crime Detectives learned that the victims were at a Bucks Hill Road home when two men allegedly entered the residence, one armed with a firearm and the other with a knife. The victims reported that they were restrained, assaulted, and robbed by the two men. Detectives have determined that the suspects are known to one of the victims. This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
wlad.com
Bethel man charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining PPP loan
Bethel man charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining PPP loan. A Bethel man is among three people arrested yesterday on criminal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining and misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans. 57-year old Eric O'Neil allegedly falsified information and submitted fraudulent documents to obtain funding from the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Relief, Aid, and Economic Security Act for small businesses struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19. O’Neil was charged with one count of bank fraud. According to the indictment, O'Neil lied about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information for his business, Accountant R Us, in an application to an Idaho financial institution. The indictment claims that he had no employees, paid no salaries, and paid no payroll taxes in 2019 and 2020. In the PPP loan, O’Neil sought $373,201.
wlad.com
Woman dies in Monroe house fire
There was a fatal house fire in Monroe on Friday. The volunteer fire companies responded to Bagburn Hill Road shortly after 9am by a passerby who reported smoke coming from a home. Firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor, which was contained relatively quickly. One adult female resident perished inside the home. There were no other civilian or firefighter injuries. Monroe Fire Department extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, and thanked mutual aid partners for their assistance in rotating out crews and providing station coverage as firefighter contended with the hot weather and challenging conditions inside the home. The Monroe and State Police Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
NewsTimes
Bethel man lied about business to get COVID-19 relief loan, federal prosecutors say
A Bethel man was charged Tuesday with submitting fake documents to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment filed in Idaho accused Eric O’Neil, 57, of Bethel, of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise, Idaho, in 2021. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
