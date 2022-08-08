Man stabbed in alleged assault, robbery in Southbury. A man doing a home construction project in Southbury was stabbed yesterday during an assault and robbery. State Police say a woman called 911 shortly after 12:30pm to report that two men in the roadway approached her, and one appeared to have a stab wound to the abdomen. The injured male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Western District Major Crime Detectives learned that the victims were at a Bucks Hill Road home when two men allegedly entered the residence, one armed with a firearm and the other with a knife. The victims reported that they were restrained, assaulted, and robbed by the two men. Detectives have determined that the suspects are known to one of the victims. This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO