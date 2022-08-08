Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
wlad.com
Downed wires sparked weekend brush fire in Redding
One weekend brush fire in Redding is under investigation by DEEP and Aquarion Police as it burned land along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The other major brush fire in Redding happened Sunday afternoon in the Georgetown district. Downed wires sparked that blaze. About an acre burned along Portland Avenue. While a tree limb was involved, fire officials say they're not sure to what exactly caused the wires to come down. The fire burned between homes, but none were damaged. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they got any closer. Crews were on scene for about two hours.
wlad.com
Man stabbed in alleged assault, robbery in Southbury
Man stabbed in alleged assault, robbery in Southbury. A man doing a home construction project in Southbury was stabbed yesterday during an assault and robbery. State Police say a woman called 911 shortly after 12:30pm to report that two men in the roadway approached her, and one appeared to have a stab wound to the abdomen. The injured male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Western District Major Crime Detectives learned that the victims were at a Bucks Hill Road home when two men allegedly entered the residence, one armed with a firearm and the other with a knife. The victims reported that they were restrained, assaulted, and robbed by the two men. Detectives have determined that the suspects are known to one of the victims. This is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
wlad.com
Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department warns of text scam
Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department warns of text scam. Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company is warning residents of a text scam circulating again. They've seen multiple posts from local residents of text messages soliciting shirt sales. The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company does not sell items via text. Any official item can be found on their webstore www.brookfieldfirestore.com. Officials are asking that residents not purchase from this company, Maxmin, or gear launch as it is a scam as they do not benefit from the sales. They suggest blocking the number and reporting to the phone company.
wlad.com
Seasonal parking permits to be issued to New Milford residents for River Road
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is providing more information about the parking passes that will be needed starting this Friday for the parking area by the train tracks on River Road, the River Road turn offs, the Sega Meadows internal parking area, and the lot by the train tracks on Boardman Road--the east side of Boardman Bridge. Seasonal passes will only be for New Milford residents for the summer and fall. Day passes will be available for residents and visitors. They passes are free and available at The Mayor’s Office Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Applicants must provide license plate number, vehicle make and model, driver’s license or official photo ID with proof of New Milford residency. The pass must by displayed in the windshield to prevent from being towed. No cooking, fires or swimming is allowed off River Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlad.com
New Milford creates new parking permit system for River Rd, Sega Meadows
A new permit has been created in New Milford for people looking to park along River Road, in the turn offs, and the back parking lot at Sega Meadows Park. The free permit will be issued for a specific date of the resident's choosing. Mayor Pete Bass says this stems from the illegal parking along the side of the road, which has led to safety concerns of emergency vehicles being able to get by.
wlad.com
Conn. DOT to replace traffic light at Routes 202, 109 in New Milford
Conn. DOT to replace traffic light at Routes 202, 109 in New Milford. 28 state-owned and maintained traffic signals in Western Connecticut are due for an upgrade, including in New Milford. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is developing plans to remove the nighttime flashing operation at the intersection of Route 202 at Route 109, install 360-degree stop bar detection cameras, add dilemma zone detection radar units, and add pedestrian countdown timers at locations that have existing exclusive pedestrian phases. At this time, the DOT says it is anticipated that an informational meeting or formal public hearing will not be necessary. The design plans for this project are expected to be completed by July 2023 with a tentative advertising date for construction of September 2023.
wlad.com
Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel, Newtown
Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel, Newtown. Chip sealing continues on Route 302 in Bethel and Newtown. The state Department of Transportation project involves replacing catch basin tops as needed, crack sealing, patching repairs to the existing pavement, the application of Asphalt Rubber Chip Seal over the existing pavement surface, and new pavement markings. Construction work takes place Monday through Friday 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 6am, and weekends 6pm to 10am. Alternating one-way traffic is to be expected through each work zone. Comer Contracting is slated to wrap up work on Route 302, Route 188 in Southbury, Seymour and Oxford, and Route 179 in Barkhamsted and Hartland by mid-October. The total project cost is $3.5 million.
wlad.com
DOT to upgrade existing pedestrian crossing equipment in 20 towns
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is developing plans to upgrade existing pedestrian crossing equipment at 25 different locations in 20 towns including Bethel, Danbury, Ridgefield and Southbury. The proposed upgrades include countdown pedestrian indications, accessible pedestrian pushbuttons, and concurrent pedestrian phasing which will improve accessibility and pedestrian safety. Upgrades are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlad.com
Danbury updates ordinance prohibiting use of ATVs, UTVs, mini motorcycles, dirt bikes
The Danbury City Council has adopted an updated ordinance prohibiting the use of ATVs, UTVs, mini motorcycles and dirt bikes on city property. Violators would be fined and their vehicle could be confiscated and later sold at auction. In addition to police, the Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider.
wlad.com
Bethel man charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining PPP loan
Bethel man charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining PPP loan. A Bethel man is among three people arrested yesterday on criminal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining and misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans. 57-year old Eric O'Neil allegedly falsified information and submitted fraudulent documents to obtain funding from the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Relief, Aid, and Economic Security Act for small businesses struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19. O’Neil was charged with one count of bank fraud. According to the indictment, O'Neil lied about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information for his business, Accountant R Us, in an application to an Idaho financial institution. The indictment claims that he had no employees, paid no salaries, and paid no payroll taxes in 2019 and 2020. In the PPP loan, O’Neil sought $373,201.
wlad.com
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property. A Town Meeting has been scheduled in New Fairfield for residents to weigh in on request to purchase a piece of undeveloped municipal land. New Fairfield acquired the land years ago after their were no buyers in a tax sale. During a public hearing on their request, a Putnam County couple said they want to plant flowers and gardens on the .7 acres at 32 Calverton Drive and 39 Fulton Drive, along the Brewster border abutting their property. Since the neighboring owner died, it's become a dumping ground for construction debris and that resident's construction site staging area. New Fairfield is looking for 4-thousand dollars for the proposed land transfers. If approved, the couple would need an 8-24 referral from the Planning Commission to ensure the couple's plans are consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. The Special Town Meeting on September 8th at New Fairfield Senior Center is at 7pm.
wlad.com
Danbury to recognize dedication of Alternative Center for Excellence founder Joe Pepin
Danbury officials have signed off on adding honorary names to a City street and a building to recognize the dedication of Alternative Center for Excellence founder Joe Pepin. He also served as ACE principal for over 20 years. Roberts Avenue, where the school is located, would get a secondary name of Joe Pepin Way. The school is located between 9th Avenue and Locust Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlad.com
Polling location change in Ridgefield due to heat
Due to the extreme heat, some Ridgefield residents will be casting ballots in a different location for today's primary. Voting at District 1 at East Ridge Middle School will take place in the cafeteria. District 2 has no change at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Voting at District 3 Yanity Gym will take place in the Town Hall Annex Conference Room. Parking remains in the Yanity Gym parking area.
wlad.com
Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission continuing hearing on TOD application
Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission continuing hearing on TOD application. The Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission is continuing a public hearing tonight into an application for 30 one-bedroom units in a new complex proposed for Whitney Road. The application from Frank & Judith Saunders includes a Site Plan in the Transit Oriented Development Overlay Zone. Tonight's meeting is being held at Bethel Municipal Center in Meeting Room D and via Zoom, at 7pm. The application includes plans for common open spaces, benches and bike racks. 20 percent of planned residential developments in the TOD zone are required to be considered affordable. 6 of the units would be designated as affordable. The property is 1-point-7 acres and has served as a contractor’s yard for the last three decades.
wlad.com
Conn. insurer presents check to Bridgewater officials
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency has presented a check to Bridgewater officials as part of CIRMA's Members’ Equity Distribution. First Selectman Curtis Read accepted little more than 48-hundred dollars. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies. Town of Bridgewater received a total of $44,272 in distributed Members’ Equity. CIRMA provides Workers’ Compensation, Liability, Auto, and Property insurance coverages to Connecticut public entities.
wlad.com
Danbury accepts land donation for proposed Career Academy
Danbury accepts land donation for proposed Career Academy. Two parcels of land in Danbury have been donated to the City and the City Council voted unanimously to accept them at their meeting last week. The properties are located adjacent to the proposed site of the Danbury Career Academy. Owner Melvyn Powers and M&M Realty have offered to donate land along Apple Ridge Road, where the Cartus building is currently located. The plot contains the road, the only access to the site, connecting to Kenosia Avenue. A vacant 6,000 acre parcel of land directly adjacent to and associated with the proposed Danbury Career Academy facility/complex was also donated. This is contingent on the City buying the Cartus building. The $164 million proposed school is planned to open in 2024 with the goal of creating a school to accommodate 1,040 high school students and 360 middle school students. The two schools would share some core communal spaces and amenities — the gym, cafeteria, capstone presentation area, blackbox, media center, and health education and fitness rooms.
wlad.com
Danbury Zoning Commission to consider cannabis establishment regulations
The Danbury Zoning Commission is holding a virtual meeting tonight to continue discussion about proposed regulations for specific adult use cannabis establishments. The public hearing on the proposals closed July 26th and the Commission could take action during their Zoom meeting tonight, at 7:30. A public hearing is being opened...
wlad.com
GOP Primary tomorrow in state's 69th House District
There area a couple of statewide primaries tomorrow for registered Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut. There's also a GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District. Two Republicans are also facing off in the state's 69th House District representing Southbury, New Milford, Bridgewater and Roxbury in the Connecticut General Assembly. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.
wlad.com
Ridgefield school district hires new food service provider
Ridgefield school district hires new food service provider. The Ridgefield Public School District has contracted with a new food service provider. Aramark will replace Chartwells Compass Group. Aramark was selected through a request for proposals process. The contract is one year and the district can possibly extend it for longer. Balances from the prior year will be rolled into the current school year. Ridgefield Public School families who qualify for free- or- reduced-price lunch will need to fill out the form, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending the COVID-19-era free lunch program.
wlad.com
New Milford School Administrators set up plans for start to school year
Restoration work is progressing at New Milford High School. But Mayor Pete Bass says some of the work will have to wait until the fire investigation is completed. All of the 3rd floor work, except in the middle section of center hallway and 4 classrooms, has been completed. Soot cleaning is finished on the 4th floor with all of the areas prepared for fireproofing encapsulation. All progress on the 4th floor also excludes the center connecting hallway.
Comments / 0