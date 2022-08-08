ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Batesville, AR
State
North Dakota State
Batesville, AR
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
Kearney, NE
Sports
Kearney Hub

Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County

ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
ARNOLD, NE
Kearney Hub

Lynn: Mental toughness key to Lopers winning in the MIAA

KEARNEY — Winning in the MIAA takes more than skill. It takes more than an average amount of mental toughness, according to University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Josh Lynn. The league boasts that it is the toughest conference in the NCAA Division II ranks. “In our conference it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Olympics#Track And Field#Swimming
Kearney Hub

Loper volleyball team has key roles to fill this season

KEARNEY — There definitely is a new vibe shaking through the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program. Eleven new faces fill nearly half the roster of the Loper squad seeking its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. “Already, we’re off to a great start. I feel confident about...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Lottery gives record proceeds

NCBB issues blood emergency after reaching a critically low supply. Robert Wortman of Curtis medals in Cornhusker Games and Senior Games. A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve

KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning. Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney...
KEARNEY, NE
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Replica Wall centerpiece for Vietnam vets' reunion in Kearney

KEARNEY — Organizers hope that individuals who still suffer the emotional, mental and physical scars of the Vietnam War will gain healing next week. The traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will roll into Kearney next week for a four-day visit from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy