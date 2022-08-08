Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County
ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
Kearney Hub
Lynn: Mental toughness key to Lopers winning in the MIAA
KEARNEY — Winning in the MIAA takes more than skill. It takes more than an average amount of mental toughness, according to University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Josh Lynn. The league boasts that it is the toughest conference in the NCAA Division II ranks. “In our conference it’s...
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
Kearney Hub
Loper volleyball team has key roles to fill this season
KEARNEY — There definitely is a new vibe shaking through the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program. Eleven new faces fill nearly half the roster of the Loper squad seeking its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. “Already, we’re off to a great start. I feel confident about...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Lottery gives record proceeds
NCBB issues blood emergency after reaching a critically low supply. Robert Wortman of Curtis medals in Cornhusker Games and Senior Games. A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
Kearney Hub
Boss Lift copter flight in Kearney to teach about missions for Guard, Reserve
KEARNEY — Representatives of businesses that employ members of the Nebraska National Guard or Army Reserve will take a helicopter ride around south-central Nebraska Wednesday morning. Approximately 28-30 area employers of members of the reserve component will assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Guard’s Readiness Center near Kearney...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
York News-Times
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
Kearney Hub
Replica Wall centerpiece for Vietnam vets' reunion in Kearney
KEARNEY — Organizers hope that individuals who still suffer the emotional, mental and physical scars of the Vietnam War will gain healing next week. The traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will roll into Kearney next week for a four-day visit from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Comments / 0