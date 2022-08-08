ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled

Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Sports
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
CAMDEN, NJ
warminstertownship.org

Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022

The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
WARMINSTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Bike#Road Safety#Bicycle Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County

A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport

TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Buttigieg on truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
NESQUEHONING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Thefts from Unlocked Cars in Milford Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating several recent thefts in Milford Township, Bucks County, in which they say a thief’s or thieves’ larceny was made easier by virtue of the fact that the vehicles from which items were taken were left unlocked. In a news release over...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy