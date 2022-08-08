Read full article on original website
Related
sauconsource.com
Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled
Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
bucksco.today
Bucks County Fire Department Donates Equipment to Parts of Kentucky Damaged in Recent Flood
Ottsville Fire Rescue donated equipment to parts of Kentucky damaged in a recent flood. Bucks County’s Palisades Regional Fire Rescue is donating $500,000 in equipment to parts of Kentucky that were recently damaged in a flood. Phil Gianficaro wrote about the donations in the Bucks County Courier Times. Following...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nighttime Closures Next Week on U.S. 1 and at the Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange
BENSALEM TWP, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place on U.S. 1 and at the Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, at night next week for paving and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County
A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
lvpnews.com
Buttigieg on truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Thefts from Unlocked Cars in Milford Twp.
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating several recent thefts in Milford Township, Bucks County, in which they say a thief’s or thieves’ larceny was made easier by virtue of the fact that the vehicles from which items were taken were left unlocked. In a news release over...
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Power outage hits hundreds in downtown Easton on a sweltering night
Power was out for some in downtown Easton on a sweltering Monday evening while the Lehigh Valley dealt with a persistent heat wave. As of 8 p.m., Met-Ed reported equipment damage knocked out power to 100 to 500 customers near Centre Square. The company estimated power would be back by 11 p.m.
morethanthecurve.com
Lafayette Hill baby marks 100th great-grandchild for Blue Bell woman
A baby born in Lafayette Hill marks the 100th great-grandchild for a Blue Bell woman. NBC10’s Deanna Durante reported on the family’s milestone.
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD
A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye...
Comments / 0