Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Red”
For every inventive make-up — such as the recently unveiled “Wear-Away” and “Hologram” — the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers an equal number of simple, everyday styles, such as this upcoming “Team Red” colorway. Much like the Dunk High’s most classic appearances,...
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Ready For Fall 2022 In “Limestone”
The Nike Air More Uptempo may no longer appear on-court during professional basketball games, but it’s become a go-to option within street-style-obsessed corners of the world. Recently, the pair often associated with Scottie Pippen emerged in an understated “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” colorway. The bulk of the upper takes...
Orange-Colored “NIKE” Branding Animates This Greyscale Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature visible Air technology (and it’s far from the last), but it’s arguably one of the most important. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design from 1990 emerged in a mix of straightforward grey, white and black tones across its standard build. Profile swooshes, however, deviate from their traditional solid color finish in favor of an all-over “NIKE” print makeover that may speak to a larger collection. Air Max units underfoot forgo any vibrant flair, favoring a pitch-dark look that allows for the aforementioned branding choice to revel in the spotlight.
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Hypebae
Candace Parker Drops 3 adidas Exhibit B Silhouettes
While “long overdue” is an understatement, we can’t help but cheer as WNBA players continue to secure sneaker collaborations from Breanna Stewart‘s PUMA to Candace Parker‘s new adidas Exhibit Bs. Marking her second Three Stripes partnership, the Chicago Sun forward and center reimagines the Exhibit...
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
“Volt” And “Rush Pink” Outfit This Latest Nike Air Max 90
Nike continues to supply new releases every season, unveiling them in droves week by week. And after loading up official images of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” and Air Huarache “Resin,” the Swoosh has shared yet another inline Air Max 90, this pair dressed in “Volt” as well as “Rush Pink.”
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Appears In Subtle Navy
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not boast the mainstream attention of other Nike Sportswear offerings, but it plays an important role in the company’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified-for-ruggedness take on Sergio Lozano’s design from 1995 appeared in a muted navy and brown colorway. Fuse and mesh materials across the upper primarily indulge in the near-black hue, while vamp overlays deviate in the contrasting earth tone. Grey accents enter the mix at the lateral heel and along the tongue, delivering reflective flair in the process. Air Max units underfoot boast a blue finish as well, though their accompanying foam and rubber companions favor a pitch-black makeup that makes the sneaker perfect for the cooler seasons of the year.
Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" Drops Next Year: First Look
It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.
This Air Jordan 1 High Stash “White Nylon” Is Fit For Space Travel
Back in February of this year, Jordan Brand unveiled a brand new variant of the Air Jordan 1: the Stash. Complete with oversized, nylon pouches and cargo pockets, the model is soon to make yet another return, trading in its Quai 54 colors for an (almost) all-white look. Here, the...
Releasing This Week: AJ7 “Citrus,” Air Max Penny “Orlando,” And Much More
This past week, all anyone could talk about was Yeezy Day 2022, be it for the releases themselves or Ye’s outspoken disapproval of the event. However, the days are anew, and a number of standout releases are here to help get our minds off what could very well be the last time we see said event.
The Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Surfaces In “Triple Black”
While we’d love for the Flyknit Racer to make a full-fledged return, Nike doesn’t yet seem ready to bring back the once-beloved runner. The Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer is enough consolation, at least, as it continues to surface in a number of new colorways. Here, the hybrid...
