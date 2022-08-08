Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante. Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters mammal search puzzle.

Tip: Play on your tablet or computer

To play the game on your tablet or computer, download the puzzle image above, then use any basic photo editing software (such as Preview, available on Apple products) to mark up the puzzle, as in the example below:

Bonus answers to Boggle brain-building puzzle below

Boggle mammal search puzzle answers

HARE

SEAL

MOLE

LION

BOAR

PUMA

BEAR

GOAT

DEER

Healthy Aging Tips from UVA

Did you know small tweaks in daily routine can drastically improve your quality of life at nearly any age?

The health benefits of adapting even one or two positive habits can be profound, says Carol Manning, University of Virginia Memory & Aging Care Clinic director. We’re talking shifts around how we prepare go to bed, eating a side salad with lunch, going for evening walks, reading more.

Though simple, such changes can boost overall happiness, alleviate aches and pains, protect later-in-life mobility, and more. In fact, Johns Hopkins University led a study that showed regularly practicing certain healthy habits reduced risks of death from medical ailments by 40 percent among those aged 45 to 64.

Still, altering lifelong habits can be tough, says Manning. Major life transitions – like kids leaving for college, retirement, or pandemic-related shutdowns – provide excellent opportunities for implementation. Committing to positive lifestyle changes during such times can build happiness, confidence, and momentum moving forward.

Manning details four of her favorite healthy aging habits. If adapted, they can help you slow the aging process both inside and out.

