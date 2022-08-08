ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Two School Students Struck by Vehicle on Tuesday

UPDATE: Two Rutherford County School students were reportedly struck by a vehicle on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Evidently, the students were struck by a motorist on Fortress Boulevard. County Schools Communications Director James Evans told WGNS, “Two students were struck by a private vehicle yesterday morning near the intersection of Fortress and Blaze. We’ve been told the students were treated for injuries but are ok.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Greenbrier PD: Scheduled Road Closure For Kelly Willis Rd

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier Police Dept would like to advise the community that the Kinder-Morgan Pipeline crew will be working on the pipeline that runs through the city. Starting, WEDNESDAY, August 10th to August 24th, a section of Kelly Willis Road will be shut down...
GREENBRIER, TN
On Target News

McMinnville Woman Dies in Saturday Crash

On Saturday afternoon the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 29 year-old Tara Campbell was traveling east on the 70S bypass in a 2012 Nissan Altima when she ran a red light. McMinnville Police attempted to stop Campbell, but she fled with police deciding not to pursue. A shot-time later her...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WSMV

McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
MCMINNVILLE, TN

