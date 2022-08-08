Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma PD needs help identifying driver allegedly involved in theft
Tullahoma Police Department has released an image of a pickup truck they say was involved in the theft of a trailer back on August 1. The pickup appears to be a white, long-bed Chevrolet single cab. The alleged theft occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. (see photo below)
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Two School Students Struck by Vehicle on Tuesday
UPDATE: Two Rutherford County School students were reportedly struck by a vehicle on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Evidently, the students were struck by a motorist on Fortress Boulevard. County Schools Communications Director James Evans told WGNS, “Two students were struck by a private vehicle yesterday morning near the intersection of Fortress and Blaze. We’ve been told the students were treated for injuries but are ok.”
29-Year-Old Tara Campbell Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In McMinnville (McMinnville, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. According to the officials, 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville fled from the police after she ran a red light at US Highway 70 and State [..]
fox17.com
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
smokeybarn.com
Greenbrier PD: Scheduled Road Closure For Kelly Willis Rd
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier Police Dept would like to advise the community that the Kinder-Morgan Pipeline crew will be working on the pipeline that runs through the city. Starting, WEDNESDAY, August 10th to August 24th, a section of Kelly Willis Road will be shut down...
McMinnville Woman Dies in Saturday Crash
On Saturday afternoon the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 29 year-old Tara Campbell was traveling east on the 70S bypass in a 2012 Nissan Altima when she ran a red light. McMinnville Police attempted to stop Campbell, but she fled with police deciding not to pursue. A shot-time later her...
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Monday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The officials stated that [..]
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
Silver Alert cancelled after Murfreesboro man found
A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old man missing from Murfreesboro has been cancelled.
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
