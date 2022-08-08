Read full article on original website
Related
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Company helping rebuild water infrastructure after flooding in Hazard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding. The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
wdrb.com
Parts of Louisville are littered with trash | VIEWER RESPONSE
If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash. I see it all the time. Someone pulls up next to me at a stoplight, rolls their window down and chucks out a piece of trash. I'll never understand why people litter. It's lazy and disrespectful. . I...
wdrb.com
Bridge over Tyler Park to close for 5 days starting next week
LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue at the Tyler Park overpass will be closed for five days, starting next week. The bridge that carries Baxter Avenue over Tyler Park will be closed from 7 a.m. Aug. 15 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 between Tyler Park Drive and Castlewood Avenue. This...
wdrb.com
New project aims to improve congestion, safety on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
New vision van to bring free vision screenings to Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new vision van is ready to hit the road to bring free vision screenings to Kentuckians. The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation's vision van provides free, on-the-go vision screenings throughout the commonwealth. The new vision van, which has provided screenings for more than 197,000 people,...
wdrb.com
Vacant lot in downtown Louisville to host weeknight Wiffle ball, pickleball leagues
LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports league is coming to a vacant lot in downtown Louisville. A basketball court already sits on the lot on Main Street — between 6th and 7th streets — but it will now be used for a part-time sports venue called Baird Urban Sports Park.
wdrb.com
Shoe, backpack giveaway draws hundreds to Bardstown Road boutique
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd was flowing into the street at Bardstown Road Tuesday while parents and students waited in line for a chance to get a free pair of shoes and a backpack. The event, organized by Louisville native rapper EST Gee and several other organizations, aimed to...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
wdrb.com
Metro Council asks state to eliminate sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With many families living paycheck to paycheck, Louisville Metro Council is asking state legislators to help decrease costs of necessities for children and women. On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer signed two resolutions that call for Kentucky legislators to eliminate the state's sales tax on diapers and...
wdrb.com
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Comments / 0