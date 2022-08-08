ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Creve Coeur, MO
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lexington, MO
Louisville, KY
Business
Creve Coeur, MO
Business
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Water Company helping rebuild water infrastructure after flooding in Hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding. The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raze#Business Industry#Linus Business#Distillery Commons#Bamboo Equity Partners#Wdrb News
WLKY.com

Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month

PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Parts of Louisville are littered with trash | VIEWER RESPONSE

If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash.  I see it all the time. Someone pulls up next to me at a stoplight, rolls their window down and chucks out a piece of trash.  I'll never understand why people litter. It's lazy and disrespectful. . I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bridge over Tyler Park to close for 5 days starting next week

LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue at the Tyler Park overpass will be closed for five days, starting next week. The bridge that carries Baxter Avenue over Tyler Park will be closed from 7 a.m. Aug. 15 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 between Tyler Park Drive and Castlewood Avenue. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

New vision van to bring free vision screenings to Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new vision van is ready to hit the road to bring free vision screenings to Kentuckians. The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation's vision van provides free, on-the-go vision screenings throughout the commonwealth. The new vision van, which has provided screenings for more than 197,000 people,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shoe, backpack giveaway draws hundreds to Bardstown Road boutique

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd was flowing into the street at Bardstown Road Tuesday while parents and students waited in line for a chance to get a free pair of shoes and a backpack. The event, organized by Louisville native rapper EST Gee and several other organizations, aimed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
PROSPECT, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy