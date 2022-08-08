B2K Free Fire MAX ID, K/D Ratio, Headshot Rate, Discord Server Link, YouTube Channel, Monthly Earnings, And More For August 2022

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to search for YouTube comments on a video or channel using a Google Chrome extension
You can search all YouTube comments on a specific video or an entire channel using a Google Chrome browser extension. The "Comments Search for YouTube" extension lets you quickly trawl through all of the comments on a given video or even an entire YouTube channel by searching for key terms.
TechCrunch
Less than 1% of Netflix’s subscribers want to play its mobile games
Netflix told TechCrunch it doesn’t disclose the number of players. However, the Apptopia’s report can shed light on just how unpopular its gaming offering is. In comparison, leading mobile games like Subway Surfers, Roblox and Among Us each have more than 100 million downloads, per Apptopia. Netflix has a long way to go before it can reach this level of popularity.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras
OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
knowtechie.com
Google TV is about to add free live TV to its listings
We first heard about Google TV adding ad-supported free channels last year. Now, 9to5Google reports they found a channel list inside the code of the Google TV app. The outlet decompiled the latest Android TV Launcher app to find the list. On it were many free, ad-supported channels, from news to movies.
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?
Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests
Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google’s search engine, according to Downdetector.Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour...
Deals: Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $19.99. Trying to compile a video library and sick of having...
Report: Twitter Blue Subscribers May Gain Exclusive Ability to Edit Tweets
Twitter Blue subscribers may soon be able to edit their tweets. Citing an introductory screen saying “Join Twitter Blue to get early access to Edit Tweet” that was shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, SocialMediaToday reported Monday (Aug. 8) that this capability looks to be launched as part of Twitter Blue.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
Tech Times
How to Add the Perfect Lower Third On Your Video
Digital marketing is applying and creating new trends to add more uniqueness to the content. Adding a lower third to the videos is one of the techniques to explain the idea and message of the video without bombarding it with lots of information. Users can apply for the lower third due to various reasons, such as introducing the guest speaker, interviewer, and the main topic behind the discussion of the video.
TechRadar
How to edit videos in Windows 11 with Clipchamp
More seasoned Windows users will remember the days of Microsoft's Movie Maker tool. This particular piece of software no longer exists, but now Clipchamp is here to replace it for Windows 11, giving you a way to create professional-looking videos ready to share on social platforms or post elsewhere online.
TechCrunch
Spotify updates its home screen with new discovery feeds for music and podcasts
The Music feed will give users quick access to suggestions based on their music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like and play music. The Podcasts & Shows feed will give users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You’ll also be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s latest test feature aims to improve the app’s search capabilities
It appears that the feature is currently available to a small group of users who are part of a limited test. When we reached out for comment about the test, a spokesperson for TikTok said the company didn’t have anything to share at the moment. There’s already talk about...
Is Twitter Down? Users Report Errors With App, Website
As of 2:10 p.m. ET, on August 9, the number of users reporting the website being down rose to over 32,000, data from DownDetector showed.
