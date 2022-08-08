Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History
Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
Yardbarker
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off
Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder
Dodgers fans know that President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freidman will always do everything he can to improve the LA roster. One of his favorite trade moves tends to be with low-risk high-reward "reclamation projects" like Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and Andrew Heaney. So when the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees last week, it wasn't exactly surprising.
Just another day at the office for Shotime! Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes history by joining legend Babe Ruth as the only MLB players with 10 HRs and 10 wins in single season
Shohei Ohtani has shown once again why he is one of the premier assets to Major League Baseball. In a game far from the mind's eye of most in the baseball world, Ohtani reiterated why he is such a captivating presence. The Japanese phenomenon struck his 25th homer of the...
Magneuris Sierra, Angels outlast A’s in 12 innings
Magneuris Sierra doubled home designated runner Steven Duggar with one out in the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Angels
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully is Laid to Rest, Andrew Heaney Makes LA History, Former Astro Steals the Spotlight & More!
This past weekend’s matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was supposed to be a must-watch series with San Diego drastically improving their roster with hopes of challenging Los Angeles in the division or at the very least seize a wild card. However, things didn’t go as expected for the Friars as the Boys in Blue did their job and swept the Padres to extend their win streak to 8. With the Minnesota Twins arriving at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series, the Dodgers extended their streak to 9, but that wasn’t the only big story of the day.
Dodgers News: Former Astro Carlos Correa Faces Loud Boos at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers are hosting the Twins for a quick two game series at Dodger Stadium this week before hitting the road to Kansas City. Usually, that all wouldn’t be very headline worthy, however, things have changed thanks to an offseason signing by Minnesota. Former Astros villain Carlos Correa is...
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani matches Babe Ruth with latest epic feat in Angels win
Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another historic feat that only Babe Ruth has done. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation has always been compared to the Great Bambino and again showed why in the Angels’ 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani joined Ruth as the only other MLB player to record 10 pitching wins and […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Babe Ruth with latest epic feat in Angels win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the San Diego Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the...
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Home Run Against Twins; Steph Curry Celebrates Trayce Thompson
The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a season high with eight doubles en route to defeating the Minnesota Twins, 10-3, which extended their winning streak to nine games. The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings and all nine players in the lineup had at least one hit. Will Smith led all players with three hits, while Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner had two each.
Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel Ranks Angels Farm System As No. 27 Of 30
The Los Angeles Angels have been void of impactful major league-ready prospects in recent years with the underwhelming, or inconsistent production out of their recent crop of young players. They have routinely ranked towards the bottom of farm system algorithms for several years. After Angels general manager Perry Minasian dealt...
Orange High football star Kobe Boykin wants to be the one in his family to make it
Kobe Boykin's father and brothers had their paths to college football derailed, but he's been given a chance to succeed that he doesn't want to waste.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
