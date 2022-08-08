It is always unfortunate to see one of our local products in Major League Baseball get sent down to the minor leagues. That happened over the weekend when the Atlanta Braves sent down starting pitcher and Shen graduate Ian Anderson to Triple A Gwinnett. Ian has had issues with his command and control virtually all season and after Saturday's start, he was 9-6 with a 5.11 era. Now with that being said, he still has a career 1.26 postseason era and is a World Series champion which is remarkable. He is also only 24 years old and still has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:

