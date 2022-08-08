ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
Will Smith pens a thank you letter to Braves country

Will Smith was one of the most polarizing figures of the current Braves era. On one hand, his performance in the regular season never lived up to the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the team prior to the 2020 season. But on the flip side of things, the month he put together last October where he looked like prime Mariano Rivera will be remembered in Atlanta fondly forever.
Q 105.7

When Will Ian Anderson Be Back Pitching With The Atlanta Braves?

It is always unfortunate to see one of our local products in Major League Baseball get sent down to the minor leagues. That happened over the weekend when the Atlanta Braves sent down starting pitcher and Shen graduate Ian Anderson to Triple A Gwinnett. Ian has had issues with his command and control virtually all season and after Saturday's start, he was 9-6 with a 5.11 era. Now with that being said, he still has a career 1.26 postseason era and is a World Series champion which is remarkable. He is also only 24 years old and still has an incredibly bright future ahead of him. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
