Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Bridger woman first waste water apprentice in Montana; apprenticeship program growing
MONTANA - Montana has approximately 2,150 apprentices in the state right now, according to Program Manager for the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Montana Mark Lillrose. One of those apprentices is Sarah Douglas, the first waste water apprentice in Montana. Douglas said she used to be a vet assistant. Now, she's...
homenewshere.com
Businesses offering post-recovery tips from natural disasters
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Flathead Valley is still in a state of emergency, folks across the state are rallying to provide support and assistance for people returning to their homes or recovering from what's been lost. Some victims here in Montana are already witnessing their fair share of recovery...
homenewshere.com
Montana sees first waste water apprentice; she's one of over 2,000 apprentices in the state
MONTANA - Montana has approximately 2,150 apprentices in the state right now, according to Program Manager for the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Montana Mark Lillrose. One of those apprentices is Sarah Douglas, the first waste water apprentice in Montana.
homenewshere.com
UM Leads $10M Project to Advance Native American STEM Education Across the West
MISSOULA – The National Science Foundation recently awarded $10 million to a six-state collaborative working to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and American Indian (AI/AN) students in STEM disciplines and the workforce. The grant award funds Cultivating Indigenous Research Communities for Leadership in Education, or the CIRCLES Alliance....
Comments / 0